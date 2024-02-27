Sara Ramirez Exits And Just Like That Ahead of Third Season

Getty

The news comes after unconfirmed rumblings that Ramirez was ousted from the Max series after calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

And just like that, Che Diaz has left the building.

According to reports by both Variety and Deadline, Sara Ramirez will not be returning to And Just Like That... for its third season, which starts production later this year for a 2025 premiere on Max.

Ramirez, who played the nonbinary standup comedian since Season 1, also served as the love interest for Sex and the City OG, Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon).

Miranda meets Che -- also a podcast producer -- through Carrie, after she transitions from newspaper columnist to sex-advice podcaster. The pair begin an affair, kicking off Miranda's sexual awakening and prompting her separation from Steve (David Eigenberg), and their eventual divorce.

In season 2, Miranda follows Che to Los Angeles where they filmed a pilot for a series they hoped to develop starring Tony Danza as their dad. When that flopped, the couple heads to New York, where -- spoiler alert -- their romance falls apart.

With the their relationship coming to an end last season, it appears so does Che's storyline.

While Ramirez has yet to address the news, there were rumblings earlier this year that they had been fired from the show due to their pro-Palestine stance amid the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Ramirez seemingly responded to the news with an Instagram post shared a day later that read, "Don't let the tabloids distract you from what's happening in Gaza. Really nice try, though."

Although Ramirez and Nixon's characters didn't find love, the pair remained friends in real life, with Nixon joining Ramirez at protests in their call for a Ceasefire, and Ramirez supporting Nixon during her Broadway run in The Seven Year Disappear.