And Just Like That Finale: Kim Cattrall's Samantha Returns for Chat with Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie

As promised, Kim Cattrall makes her first appearance ever in the Season 2 finale of And Just Like That, with her Samantha sharing a conversation with Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie.

While she hasn't appeared on the show before this episode, Samantha has "appeared" in the form of text message exchanges with Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw. Amid an ongoing feud between the actresses, Cattrall and Parker never actually shared the screen, instead speaking by telephone.

For fans of Cattrall's character who've felt this series was missing her unique presence, it was a return long-awaited and much-anticipated. And maybe, just maybe, it could hint at more to come? AJLT has already been renewed for a third season.

Despite real-life tension that reportedly still exists between the two leading ladies, it was all smiles and love on the phone conversation, with Samantha calling from London to tell Carrie she won't be making it to the farewell dinner, after all ... for her apartment.

Carrie hadn't even said anything to her about the party, but Samantha told her, "Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) told me all about it. I was going to surprise you!" Alas, a three-hour flight delay in London was going to make it impossible.

Alas, the surprise didn't work out, leaving Samantha "f--king furious." When Carrie suggested they could just meet up tomorrow, Samantha revealed it was going to literally be an overnight, with her flying back the next morning.

"You were flying all the way to New York for an overnight?" Carrie marveled.

"Well, it is your apartment," Samantha countered," and I have to pay my respects." But she still got a chance to say her goodbyes with Carrie putting her on speaker so she could talk to the apartment (yes, seriously).

"Thank you for everything, you f--king fabulous, fabulous flat," said Samantha, taking up the British term for an apartment. Carrie laughed and teased her for apparently some of the dialect and speech patterns of her new home.

"Who's Samantha? This is Annabelle Bronstein I'm from 'Injah.' Ta, and cheerio." she told Carrie with a smile, " and have a great night."

Echoing their real-life tension, Samantha's absence from AJLT was explained as a rift between her and Carrie in the show's continuity. That rift began to be repaired via text in the last season finale. Fans were expecting this to be as close to an actual Samantha return as they could possibly hope for.

What could have been a huge surprise was instead revealed all the way back in May, with Parker telling TVLine that the cameo is "a really nice acknowledgment of the 25 years" since SATC's 1998 premiere.

Now that fans have gotten just a little, they're definitely going to want more ... with some marveling that this was the moment they've been waiting all this time to see? This was it?!

Dear @KimCattrall, THANK YOU!!! Three things in my life have been worth getting up at 3am to watch: The moon landing in 1969, Princess Diana’s wedding in 1981, and the return of #SamanthaJones RIGHT NOW! #KimCattrall #AndJustLikeThat #AJLT @StreamOnMax #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/dCwcmFyyhX — Pete Holmberg (@PeteHolmbergNYC) August 24, 2023 @PeteHolmbergNYC

Was THAT seriously was the the highly anticipated phone call?? #AJLT pic.twitter.com/vYEgpAqCFr — Watching TV (@BB_BackStabbers) August 24, 2023 @BB_BackStabbers

kim cattrall literally came back just to give what the satc/ajlt fans really wants, it's feels so good to see samantha jones back in our screen even if it is just for a short time. i love this woman so bad she practically raised me #AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/AnDs7xw4wV — mae || FAN ACCOUNT (@_jenrobbins) August 24, 2023 @_jenrobbins

That was it? Samantha in a car and this pretending she was gonna make a surprise visit? Cuz they’re all friends again 🤨 after the AUDIENCE dragged those fu$kwit writers! #ajlt — With Black Women (@ActsofFaithblog) August 24, 2023 @ActsofFaithblog

need more Samantha phone calls like that in season 3 #ajlt pic.twitter.com/hjocGfxqfC — ashtrayolsen (@ashtrayolsen) August 24, 2023 @ashtrayolsen

The cameo wasnt long enough but it was great to see Samantha Jones #AJLT — •PG• (@thepiersongavin) August 24, 2023 @thepiersongavin

Samantha in London spin-off please please please pleaaasseee #AJLT — Ellie 🤍 (@ellieesworldx) August 24, 2023 @ellieesworldx