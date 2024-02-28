Drew Barrymore's Daughter Uses Playboy Cover Against Her in Crop Top Arguments

Getty

Drew Barrymore's self-proclaimed "wild-child" past came back to haunt her... And the power to exert her authority as a mother.

While speaking to Christina Aguilera on location at her Las Vegas residency, the pair touched on the difficulties they have been facing while raising daughters.

"My daughter wants to wear a crop top, I'll say, 'no', and she'll go, 'You were on the cover of Playboy,'" Barrymore recalled.

The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

"I love that she said that," Aguilera said as she laughed, reminiscing on her own fashion choices in the early '00s.

"I knew it was coming the day I wore chaps. My daughter wants to wear a crop top too. And I am just like, 'Can we just pull it down?' I see myself doing that. But I think I always try to instill in her that certain people out there have good intentions and bad intentions."

Aguilera had parents around the world outraged after the 2002 music video for her iconic hit "Dirrty" dropped. The singer was 21-years-old at the time wearing a bikini top and red leather chaps while dancing around a sweaty boxing ring -- the video instantly gained controversy.

"I don’t want to scare her [to] be terrified of the world, that everybody is a bad person. But also, I think it's important for her to have a strong sense of self and be very empowered with her body, eventually her sexuality," Aguilera said. "So I want her to just really know herself first."

Aguilera reflected on her and Barrymore's choices, calling them "empowering".

"We were expressing ourselves and how we felt was best for us," the 43-year-old said.

When it comes to Barrymore's 1995 Playboy cover, she has no regrets saying she "loved every minute" of it.