Drew Barrymore and Dermot Mulroney Break Down During Surprise 'Bad Girls' Reunion

The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

"I decided I'm gonna go ahead and cry in public," the 60-year-old actor told the audience at Drew's show, after he made a surprise appearance alongside Andie McDowell and Mary Stuart Masterson.

Someone grab the box of tissues!

Drew Barrymore broke down on Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, after she was surprised by some old cast mates from the 1994 film Bad Girls.

While the host knew she'd be interviewing leads Andie MacDowell and Mary Stuart Masterson on the show, it was a third surprise guest who brought Barrymore to tears when the studio doors opened to reveal Dermot Mulroney as well.

"I'm so happy to see you I might cry," Mulroney told Barrymore ... before he actually did just that.

After gathering her thoughts and dabbing away her tears, Barrymore opened up to Mulroney and the audience about their relationship when she was younger.

"Oh my god Dermot, I was just watching you in Anyone But You -- which I love by the way, it’s such a good movie. You were so good to me I really was like a lost seventeen-year-old. I was having so much fun but I didn’t know how to take care of myself and you took such good care of me. You were so kind to me and protected me," Barrymore said, before emphasizing to the audience that she was "wild" back in the day.

"Dermot really, really took care of me ... I mean, I was wild guys," the 48-year-old actress said of her teenage years, "I was really, really wild."

Mulroney then told Barrymore how proud he was of her and how far she had come since her teenage days, calling her an "incredible survivor."

"I'm so happy to see you ... Sorry guys, I cry now. I knew I was gonna and I came anyway. I decided I'm gonna go ahead and cry in public," Mulroney added, visibly emotional.

Barrymore then went on to thank the cast for how they impacted her life, gushing over their acting chops and style.

"I cannot believe this is happening. Who I am is because of ... you guys. I mean I was seventeen I didn't know where the hell I was going with my life. When I was on set, Andie you were someone that I literally had been watching and was so in love with," Barrymore told the 65-year-old actress, who insisted she had "no idea" the impact she'd made.

Barrymore then honed in on Masterson, admitting that Bad Girls gave her a "another chance at life."

"You were such a hero to me. Mary Stuart I was so obsessed with every movie you were in. You were my style icon ... .everything you did I was so enamored with both of you and I was being given a real chance to be in this film with you and it was a huge opportunity for me because I had been sort of gone and had lost a lot of opportunities," Barrymore said.

The Charlie's Angels alum has been open about her teenage years. Barrymore became emancipated from her parents early in her child star career at just 14. It came after she had already lived in a mental health facility for a year and a half in order and received treatment for drug and alcohol abuse.

The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

"Listen I love a midlife crisis at thirteen. It's awesome I highly recommend it it gets it out of the way and I was able to come back and have a second chance at life and work was my life ... I think you can make friends and family and find true joy and happiness and that film is the one that sent me on my way in life with direction and purpose that I didn't have before I came with you guys," Barrymore continued.

In 1994, Barrymore, Masterson, MacDowell, and Madeleine Stowe starred as four sex workers out for vengeance in the Wild West, going on the run after they getting caught up in a series of crimes. Directed by Jonathan Kaplan, Bad Girls was considered to be a flop, getting panned by critics and ultimately grossing just $23 million worldwide.

Following Bad Girls Barrymore appeared in Boys on the Side with Whoopi Goldberg, Mary-Louise Parker and Matthew McConaughey. Fingers crossed for a reunion with that cast soon!