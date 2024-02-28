Josh Brolin Fake Pees & Jumps Behind Stephen Colbert's Desk in Hilariously Chaotic Late Show Interview

CBS

The 'Dune: Part Two' star and late-night host's conversation went off the rails after they disagreed on how to pronounce director Denis Villeneuve's name, resulting in complete chaos, including Colbert splashing water at Brolin and Brolin pretending to pee on Colbert's desk.

The Dune: Part Two press tour has been the gift that keeps on giving, and star Josh Brolin's interview with Stephen Colbert may have been the best gift yet.

On Tuesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the actor and late-night host's conversation hilariously went off the rails after they disagreed on how to pronounce director Denis Villeneuve's name, resulting in complete and utter chaos, including Brolin jumping behind Colbert's desk, Colbert splashing water at Brolin, and Brolin pretending to pee on Colbert's desk.

As we said, it was chaos -- and pure entertainment.

The interview began with the two talking about their friendship, including how they send each other videos, and their bromance was on display, with the duo roasting each other constantly.

"You're my favorite uncool guy," Brolin, 56, told Colbert.

After the TV personality -- who is a known diehard Dune fan -- thanked Brolin for inviting him to the US premiere of the Denis Villeneuve-directed sequel, the two began to debate how to pronounce Villeneuve's last name.

"Dude, he's my friend. He's your friend!" Brolin said, to which Colbert began calling for the Oscar-nominated filmmaker backstage, before jumping over the back wall and running off stage.

While Colbert was occupied, Brolin hopped over his chair, and took a seat behind Colbert's desk. "We'll be right back with Stephen Colbert," he joked, impersonating the late-night host. "We got a great show for you tonight!"

Colbert returned and kicked him out of his chair, before Brolin told him, "I just wanted to know what it was like to be uncool."

The crowd reacted to the Avengers: Endgame star's faux diss, and Colbert responded with a question, asking Brolin if the beverage in his mug was coffee or water.

"That's water," he replied, before Colbert then dipped his fingers in the liquid and splashed it right into Brolin's face.

He jumped out of his seat, and then ran over to Colbert's desk and pretended to urinate on it. Colbert hilariously responded by pretending to wipe it up.

"I'm sorry that wasn't nice," Colbert said, to which Brolin joked, "I like being here more than I like being at home."

Villeneuve then came out on stage, and the three discussed how to correctly pronounce his name. The French Canadian filmmaker admitted that Brolin was correct, but said Colbert was "not bad." Brolin and Colbert continued to argue, with the former accusing the latter of copying him.

"I regret inviting you out here," Colbert joked to Villeneuve, who then said goodbye to Brolin and Colbert, before returning backstage.

Surprisingly, the pals continued to have a somewhat normal, but still very entertaining, conversation, with Brolin talking about his Dune book, learning how to play a fictional instrument for the film, and more, including the Oscar nominee reading his hilarious Dune: Part 2 synopsis he recently shared on Instagram.

Check out more from the interview in the clips, below.