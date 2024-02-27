Are Zendaya & Tom Holland Compatible? Astrologer Susan Miller Weighs In (Exclusive)

Getty

"There's no predestination in astrology. It's a choice. It's a dance that two people do together, and they have to be willing," the Astrology Zone founder tells TooFab.

Zendaya and Tom Holland have remained rather private about their relationship over the years, but that hasn't stopped fans from being super invested in the couple.

And astrologer Susan Miller is sharing insight into their relationship, including what she believes is behind their connection.

In an interview with TooFab, Miller -- who is the founder of AstrologyZone.com -- examined Zendaya and Holland's birth charts, detailing the couple's astrological compatibility.

Zendaya, 27, who was born on September 1, 1996, is a Virgo, while Holland, also 27, was born on June 1, 1996, and is a Gemini. The couple first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, but their romance wasn't confirmed until years later.

"They have an intellectual connection, and actually that's important," Miller said. "She's a Virgo. If Virgo cannot meet intellectually, they get bored. They're off. ... That person has to measure up. And he's a Gemini."

"She's born with Saturn in her house of marriage. So she either marries someone older or she gets married older. You know what I mean? Like, over 35," she continued, highlighting the importance of Holland's moon sign, which reflects your emotions and personality.

"Tom Holland has the moon in Sag," Miller explained. "Sag usually just blurts out what they are thinking. They're always looking for truth and justice. That's why Taylor [Swift] went back and recorded her music over and over because it wasn't fair that she lost control of it. ... The rest of us are saying, 'There is no perfect fairness in the world.' But they think there is actually, and they go after it. They'll go the extra mile to get it."

"He's a little straightforward with what he thinks, but she apparently has gotten used to that," she added.

Miller said Zendaya and Holland are "both very flexible people."

"There's a lot of talking in this relationship. A lot of exchange of ideas, a lot of sharing, a lot of communication. That's the glue. It's very strong with them."

"He really has to work all the time. He really is obsessed with that. He's going to make a lot of money and she's going to do well in real estate," she told TooFab, adding that she recommends Zendaya "buy houses."

Miller also noted that Zendaya's Jupiter -- the planet of good fortune -- is in Sagittarius, which is Holland's moon, with the astrologer making a comparison to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as Swift is a Sag, while Kelce's moon sign is in Sagittarius as well.

"That's the connection. Her Jupiter is in his moon," Miller said, before pointing out where Holland's Jupiter sign is. "His Jupiter is in Capricorn. Does she have anything in Capricorn? A lot. ... She has Neptune so they can share dreams together."

As for the Marvel costars' placements in Venus, which is the planet of love and affection, she explained that Zendaya's Venus is in Virgo, while Tom's is in Gemini. (As previously mentioned, those are both their sun signs as well!)

"Her Venus is in Virgo. Oh, Venus in Virgo. They care about what the other person wears. They really care," Miller told TooFab, adding, "He has Venus ... in Gemini. That's in her house of career. But she's a Virgo. He's a Gemini. You know, you say, 'Well, that doesn't go, you know, one is air, one is Earth.' But it does, because they're both ruled by Mercury."

Miller went on to note that Zendaya is "starting to feel her Saturn return." (At 27, Holland likely is as well!)

"Now in astrology, you're not a mature person at 18 or 21. We believe you're mature at 29. You say, 'Why?' Saturn has to go through all these houses and it takes 29 years. And Saturn is the great teacher," she explained. "And Saturn teaches you something about every part of life. It's coming back. It's actually almost -- it'll be perfect at this year, at the end of the year or as we get deeper into the year. And Saturn gives you a longing for stability. So there could be something happening there."

Meanwhile, Miller stressed that the "glue" of their relationship and their connection is their "strong" communication.

Ultimately, the astrologer said that while there's a "real connection" between the two, she's not sure if their relationship will remain romantic, but believes Zendaya and Holland will be in each others lives "forever."

"I don't know if they'll stay together forever, but they will be friends forever," she told TooFab. "There's no predestination in astrology. It's a choice. It's a dance that two people do together, and they have to be willing."

"If there's enough there -- and there is enough there -- they can work it out. They can definitely work it out," Miller went on to add. "So I'm gonna say, thumbs up. And at the very least, they will be good friends forever."

She concluded by again reiterating that Zendaya and Holland have "strong communication."

"They understand each other. They support each other. She's very careful. So he might have to be patient," Miller said, adding that there is "mutual respect" in their relationship. "She can trust him, and that's a good thing."

Zendaya and Holland first sparked romance rumors in 2017, but it's never been confirmed when the two actually started dating.

After their busy schedules pulled them apart, the pair were met with breakup rumors that were further fueled when Zendaya unfollowed everyone on Instagram, including her beau, but Holland quickly shut that down during a run-in with TMZ in January, telling the outlet, "absolutely not" when asked if he'd split from his longtime love.

That was reinforced the following month, when Zendaya and Holland were photographed hand-in-hand in London following the Dune: Part Two premiere.