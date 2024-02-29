Brielle Biermann Says Fiancé Billy Seidl Asked Dad Kroy for His Blessing Before Proposal

Instagram/Getty

"He actually asked Kroy awhile ago," the 27-year-old influencer revealed.

Brielle Biermann is sharing some insight into her engagement to fiancé, Billy Seidl.

Just days after Brielle announced that she got engaged to the minor league baseball player, the Don't Be Tardy star took to her Instagram Stories for a Q&A, where she revealed that Seidl asked her adoptive dad, Kroy Biermann, for his blessing before popping the question.

"Yes, he asked Kroy. He actually asked Kroy awhile ago," Brielle, the eldest daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann, told her followers Wednesday.

The admission comes amid a nasty divorce between Kim and Kroy, which has played out in the media over the last few months.

The bad press doesn't seem to have impacted the couple, however, who got engaged after 10 months of dating.

Instagram

While they've have had quite the whirlwind romance and even live together, Brielle said they're in no rush to get married, adding that she wants to enjoy being engaged for a while.

"The second we got engaged everybody was like, 'When's the wedding?' And I am like, 'What? I just got engaged! I haven't even thought about that,'" she recalled.

Brielle continued, "I don't really know what the plan is. I'm just trying to enjoy this engagement life."

She did share that she wants to move out of Atlanta and one day raise kids in the city of Alpharetta, Georgia, an idea she said Seidl approves of.

As far as the proposal, Brielle revealed that the 25-year-old athlete got down on one knee after getting dinner at Bourbon Steak restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona as they went to "watch the sunset" together.

Brielle heaped lots of praise onto her man, too, telling followers that he has the "biggest heart" before letting him tell fans whether or not he picked out her diamond engagement ring himself.

Noting that it was "hard" to sneak off and pick out a ring while living under the same roof as Brielle, Seidl said he got it all done "on email and text message."

Instagram

"It ended up working out well," he said with a smile.

He got the ring at Tara Fine Jewelry Co. in Buford, Georgia -- which Brielle called "the best in the business," in another slide.

Brielle first revealed the engagement news on Monday, sharing a series of photos from the sweet proposal, including a shot of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers popping the question.

"forever with you 🤍," she captioned the post, below.

The reality star also posted a close-up of her gorgeous engagement ring on her Instagram Stories, writing, "it's so shiny i can't stop staring at her."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Meanwhile, Brielle's friends and family congratulated her on the exciting news.

Her mom, Kim, shared a post on her Instagram. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted a photo from the proposal as well as the moment she learned of her daughter's engagement via FaceTime.

"I'm so happy for @briellebiermann @bseidl21 nothing makes me happier than seeing my kids happy! 💍," Kim captioned the post. "It's the best feeling EVER!! Love you both to the moon and back and look forward to alllll the years to come 🙏🏻❤️😍."

Brielle's younger sister, Ariana, also sent her love in the comments section of Brielle's post.