JoJo Siwa Reveals She Has Sperm Donor 'Lined Up,' Shares Names She's Already Picked Out

"I want three babies," the 20-year-old said, adding that she has "two tattoos dedicated to them," including her future "baby girl" and "twin boys."

While speaking with Access Hollywood earlier this week, the So You Think You Can Dance judge revealed she has a sperm donor "lined up," and shared that she already has names picked out for her future baby girl and twin boys.

When asked if it's true that she's already named her children, JoJo, 20, said, "Fully."

"I actually have two tattoos dedicated to them," she continued, pointing to the ink on her arm, and wrist, before revealing what she plans to name her future children. "This one is dedicated to my baby girl one day. Her name is Freddie. Then this is dedicated to twin boys Eddy and Teddy."

"I want three babies," she added. "I have my sperm donor lined up."

The Dance Moms alum -- who was rocking a sleeve of tattoos on her left arm -- joked that the ink is "real in her imagination," noting that she "change[s] them out every two weeks."

However, while responding to a fan in a recent Instagram post, below, JoJo revealed that two of her tattoos are real, sharing that they are the "new ones on my hands."

Meanwhile, JoJo first shared her desire to have children over the summer.

While appearing on Raven-Symoné and wife Miranda Maday's podcast, The Best Podcast Ever, back in August, the Nickelodeon alum opened up about her dreams, both professionally and personally, and revealed she wants to have children -- and sooner rather than later.

"My dream, dream, dream, dream is the Super Bowl, to do the halftime performance," she shared. "When I do that, then I'll retire and have babies."

The singer also noted that she wanted to add a '90s vibe to the performance, but she mostly shared about her dream of having children.

"On the personal side of my life, since I was 12, I cannot wait to be a mom. I cannot wait to have babies," JoJo said. "I want to have so many!"

She also revealed that she doesn't want to wait too long.

"I can't wait! I feel like I'll have kids pretty early," she said. "But obviously, me having kids is a lot bigger process."

When asked if she wants to carry her children, rather than adopting or using a surrogate, JoJo revealed that she does.

In early 2021, JoJo came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, revealing that she was still figuring out her identity. But if she had to put a label on things, she said she would probably label herself as pansexual.