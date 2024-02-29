TikTok Star Cat Janice Dead at 31 After Releasing Viral Song to Leave Legacy For 7-Year-Old Son

Instagram

The singer -- who battled a rare form of cancer -- went viral on TikTok for her song, "Dance You Outta My Head," after sharing that all proceeds from the dance track would go to her son, Loren.

Singer Cat Janice -- who went viral on TikTok for dedicating a song for her 7-year-old son -- has passed away at the age of 31 following a battle with cancer.

In a statement shared to her Instagram on Wednesday, Cat's family announced that she had lost her battle with sarcoma, a rare form of cancer that occurs in the bones and soft tissues.

"This morning, from her childhood home and surrounded by her loving family, Catherine peacefully entered the light and love of her heavenly creator," the statement read, alongside a photo of Janice. "We are eternally thankful for the outpouring of love that Catherine and our family have received over the past few months."

"Cat saw her music go places she never expected and rests in the peace of knowing that she will continue to provide for her son through her music. This would not have been possible without all of you. Thank you ♥️," the caption added.

The songwriter's family also shared that Cat's brother, Cubby, will be managing her Instagram account, and "operations surrounding Cat’s music, merchandise, and public relations."

The statement concluded by noting that Cat has "some more art that she wants to share" in the future.

Cat's dance track, "Dance You Outta My Head," went viral on TikTok earlier this year after she revealed that all proceeds from the song would be going to her son, Loren.

In a TikTok shared on January 15, the Washington D.C.-based singer revealed that she had transferred all of the rights of her music to Loren, and asked fans to pre-save her song, "Dance You Outta My Head," which she described as her "final farewell song."

"My art is all I have to leave behind and im leaving it behind for my son to profit on," she wrote, posing a series of photos of herself and her family as she rested at home in hospice.

A few weeks later, Cat reacted to the exciting news that "Dance You Outta My Head" had not only started charting on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Top 40 list, but had reached the No. 11 spot in Dance/Electronic digital sales. (It later reached No. 1.)

"I am SHOCKED to be a Top 40 Billboard Charting artist on Hot Dance/Electronic and ALSO #11 on Digital Sales. YOU ALL DID THIS," she wrote. "You gave me my dream come true. Right when I needed it most. You all loved me back to life and gave me my “one more moment alive”. When I wrote 'Wishing I Was You', I wrote those lyrics desperately wishing to have one more moment to scream from the roof tops and you all loved me so hard and gave me that moment and I am forever grateful. Whatever God brings my way I know I am loved."

The musician's last TikTok video was posted on February 19. She dueted a fellow singer who performed a "moody version" of the track.

"I've been stuck slowly passing, unable to move, cannot use my legs, trapped in this near lifeless body," Cat captioned the video. "Cancer is no joke and never plays nice. But this beautiful moment helps me remember that soon I’ll be flying through the heavens, soaring through the next dimension, dancing with God and my Nonnie. I'll finally be free and boy am I gonna dance. My baby boy will having all these wonderful memories as well thanks to you all. Thank you Sarah ❤️ I hope to see you all up there one day ❤️."

Cat was diagnosed with sarcoma in 2022. She revealed she was declared cancer-free in July 2022. However, last June, Cat announced that her cancer had returned.