Brian Austin Green Regrets Being 'Just F--king Jealous' While Dating Tiffani Thiessen

Getty

BAG and Thiessen started dating in 1992, two years before she would join him as a cast member on 'Beverly Hills, 90210' in Season 5, which included intimate scenes with people he considered "like my family and brothers."

Two years into Brian Austin Green's relationship with Tiffani Thiessen, things changed dramatically. That's when she joined his show, Beverly Hills, 90210. And as a teen soap, that included intimate scenes.

"I was incredibly jealous every time she would f--king have to work with anybody else because we'd already been doing the show for four years," Green told Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty on her Let's Be Clear podcast. "Like this is my family."

The Saved by the Bell alum was still starring as Kelly Kapowski on the kids sitcom when she and Green started dating in 1992. Shortly after The College Years sequel show wrapped in 1994, though, Thiessen slid into Green's more "adult" teen drama as Valerie Malone.

She would stick with 90210 for seasons 5 through 9 as a regular cast member (coming back as a special guest for the final Season 10), and through that time she was involved on-screen with various members of the cast -- as tends to happen on soapy shows like this.

Despite her long run on the show, she and Green's relationship was done by 1995, barely a year into their time working together. Green admits that he just couldn't handle the transition -- more specifically, seeing her make out with his friends.

"I used to bring Tiffani to events so she knew everybody from then," he said of the time before she joined the show. "Then all of a sudden she's doing sex scenes and s--t with people that were like my family and my brothers."

"It was strange," he continued. "I remember I was really just f--king jealous and boisterous."

With nearly 30 years of life experiences, maturity and perspective since their relationship ended, Green admitted, "Looking back on it, I can't imagine what that was like for her."

"I can't imagine what it was like for her being with me for three years at that point and then having to do these scenes and having her f--king boyfriend -- who she lives with by the way -- freaking out the way that I was," he conceded.

Doherty offered some grace and understanding. "It's also just growing pains," she told the 50 year old, who was a teenager when he and Thiessen began dating.

"We were so young and we were growing up and stretching our wings and learning how to use our voice," added the White Collar star, who was embroiled in plenty of her own drama at the time. "I think I give us more allowance now to forgive ourselves and forgive others for being friggin' kids working on that show and having that amount of publicity and attention and fame."

Luckily, all that time can also soothe any hard feelings that might have festered during those earlier, more tumultuous years. As noted by E! News, Thiessen told Meredith Viera in 2015 that she and Green "are still very close and good friends."

Both have also since moved on romantically. Thiessen has been married to her husband Brady Smith, for nearly two decades now. They share two children together.

Green is engaged to Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess, with the couple welcoming a son on June 28, 2022. He also has three sons with Megan Fox and another with his Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Vanessa Marcil.