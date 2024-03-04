Fans Confused After Millie Bobby Brown Seemingly Loses British Accent: 'She Sounds So American Now'

NBC

Fans of the 'Stranger Things' star began questioning the British-born actress' accent after she seemingly shifted between an American twang and a British one during a recent interview on 'The Tonight Show.'

Millie Bobby Brown seems to have lost her British accent.

After appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday, a handful of confused fans took to social media to note how it seems like she has fully taken on an American accent since living and working in the U.S.

Throughout the interview, the Stranger Things star -- who was born to British parents and spent much of her childhood in England before eventually moving to Orlando, Florida -- spoke in an American accent.

While some words still carried an English inflection, Brown's original British accent was largely absent, appearing only when she said words like "can't" and "her" while joking about her beloved dog Winnie, and recounting how fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, proposed to her while scuba diving.

But, the 20-year-old proved the accent wasn't totally gone forever, with Brown, at one point, seamlessly sliding into a deep, British twang, with an impersonation of her mother, Kelly.

Following the interview, fans sounded off about how shocked they were to hear the Enola Holmes star sounding less like a Brit and more like an American.

"her british accent is barely there anymore😭😭 i know shes been in america for a long time now but omg it used to be SO strong," one user wrote, while several others compared her voice to that of a "Valley girl," or someone impersonating an American accent.

"Loveee that her accent goes in and out hahah," another wrote, with one fan noting that her British accent is "basically gone 😮."

Another shocked fan replied, "She sounds so American now 😭😭."

Other fans, meanwhile, boiled the loss of Brown's British accent to the fact that she's currently filming the final season of Stranger Things, which is why an American accent is coming through so strongly.

Speaking about picking up an American accent for the first time, Brown told Miley Cyrus on the singer's Bright Minded Instagram series in 2020, that she learned how to sound American from watching Hannah Montana.

The Damsel actress later confirmed on a May 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show that watching the Disney Channel series was in fact how she perfected slipping out of her British accent.