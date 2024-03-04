Lala Kent Gets Emotional While Opening Up About Using Donor to Conceive Baby No. 2: 'This Has Been the Craziest 14 Weeks Ever'

Getty

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star revealed Sunday that she's expecting her second child by way of intrauterine insemination (IUI).

Lala Kent is going to be a mother of two!

Opening up about her pregnancy and her use of intrauterine insemination (IUI) to conceive, Kent got emotional, calling it the "craziest 14 weeks ever."

Per the Mayo Clinic, "IUI boosts the chances of pregnancy by placing specially prepared sperm directly in the uterus, the organ in which a baby develops." Another name for the procedure is artificial insemination.

When you naturally get pregnant with a partner, Kent said, "people aren't actively checking in" and asking questions like, "Did it take? Did it take?"

"With mine it was like I'm going in for my IUI because I got a donor," she continued. "People who I would tell, I didn't think this one through, people who I would tell, 'I'm going in for my first IUI,' then actively would text me the next day, 'When do you find out if it took?'"

Instagram

"So I had people actively asking me, 'Are you pregnant, are you pregnant, are you pregnant?'" the reality star added.

Kent, who was joined by her friend Jessica, brother Easton, and mom, Lisa, for the episode, revealed the IUI was successful on try one, something she said she couldn't "fathom," upon entering the process, telling listeners, "I just could not fathom that I was having a second baby on try one. I thought I'd have a little more time to sink into it. I really did."

Already a mom to 2-year-old daughter, Ocean, whom she shares with ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett, Kent also touched on giving her daughter a sibling that matched her family's "aesthetic."

"The outside world is funny, right? Not everybody is as progressive as we are. And I just felt like, 'Ok, I'm bringing this baby in the world because I so badly want it to be here, but I also want to eliminate as many questions as I possibly can," Kent explained. "So, I would prefer that this baby kind of have the same aesthetic look as me, my mom, Ocean, so when they come into this world, it's not only like, 'You don't have a dad, because I got you from a donor and you also look nothing' -- I just want to eliminate any sort of toughness for them."

She added, "'Cause the world is already tough when you come from a totally normal family. I don't want to make it any tougher for them."

As for her IUI journey, Kent said it's going to play out on the current season of VPR, with fans getting a glimpse of who she chose to help her pick out the donor and more.

"It was a way for me to make something that again, could be very isolating and cold, 'cause it's very scientific, you're going in and being artificially insemination, which I hate that term -- it's the worst, it's horrible," Kent shared of humanizing the experience by bringing it to viewers. "But when I've read articles talking about this process, they'll say, also known as artificial insemination, so to me, that's very scientific jargon, cold, like what. It feels robotic."

The experience has also brought her close to former castmates, like Stassi Schroeder, who is a mom to two children of her own.

"Stassi and I have gotten extremely close," the 33-year-old revealed. "She was the second person after you, Jess, that I called and told, just because we're very in-sync in a lot of different ways. She loves being a mom. And so do I. She's also very honest about being a mom. She's also out there, like, really working her a-- off."

She continued, "So there's just so much that we have in common where we can talk to each other and it just feels like I get what I need from that friendship."

Kent, who shared the news on Instagram over the weekend with a sweet post of Ocean looking up at mom and her bare baby bump, was met with lots of love from her VPR family, including Brittany Cartwright, who wrote, "love you so much!!!! Congratulations," and Scheana Shay, who added, "My heart is very happy today and everyday with y'all in our lives. congrats @lalakent this baby is soooo lucky already!!!!"

Bravo exec, Andy Cohen, also weighed in, commenting, "BRAVO!"