Teresa Giudice Responds to Divorce Rumors After Going on Vacation Without Husband Luis Ruelas

Getty

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star set the record straight about her marriage on her Namaste B$tches podcast

Teresa Giudice is brushing off rumors that she and husband, Luis Ruelas, are heading for splitsville.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star addressed the status of her marriage during a recent episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast, after fans commented on a solo vacation she took without Ruelas, pointing out that he's been noticeably absent on her social media.

"I was like, 'Are you serious?'… I know that we are attached at the hip," Giudice said after some questioned why she went to Miami without her hubby.

Despite the rumblings of trouble in paradise, Giudice said she welcomed the comments, telling listeners, "I guess it's kind of good that people -- you know, good stories, bad stories, whatever is out there, it's a good thing."

She added, "If they keep talking about you, that means they are still interested in you. If you want to put lies out there, go right ahead. I don't care."

The longtime reality TV star, who tied the know with Ruelas in August 2022, also admitted that her husband is still getting used to public life, noting, "It's not his world. I've been doing this now for a long time. And it takes a certain type of person to not let it affect -- you can't let it affect you."

"Ignore, ignore, ignore, it's the the best thing to do," she added. "In one ear and out the other. That's the only way you can survive in this reality world."

Giudice recently spoke about finding her "soulmate" in Luis, after her marriage to ex-husband, Joe, fell apart.

While appearing on the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, the RHONJ OG said that through forgiving Joe for what happened during the course of their marriage, she was able to open herself up to love again.

"But finally, I finally forgave him because I know that this had to happen in order for me to not have been with Joe anymore. So I felt like that had to happen in order for me to meet my soulmate, which is Louie, because I probably would've never left him," Giudice shared.

"But you never know. Maybe if Joe would've came home... I don't think it would've worked out," she added. "So I think everything happened the way it was supposed to happen."