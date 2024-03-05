Sami Sheen Says She Wants to 'Go Bigger' Just Three Months After Breast Augmentation

Instagram

The OnlyFans star and daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards took to social media to reveal that she's considering going under the knife again.

The bigger the better?

Sami Sheen seems to think so! The OnlyFans star and daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards took to social media to share that she's considering undergoing another breast augmentation following her initial surgery just three months ago.

"Spending almost $10K on a new rack just to wanna go bigger," the online influencer wrote on TikTok. "Someone talk me out of it."

Days later, Sami snapped a mirror selfie showing off her toned abs in a crop top while also promoting her Only Fans page.

"Going live again tomorrow @ 7 pm PST!!!' she captioned the photo for her 158,000 Instagram followers.

The look at her post-surgery figure comes just months after Sami first went under the knife, with 19-year-old documenting the November procedure on social media.

On her Instagram Story, Sami posted a photo of herself wearing a green hospital gown and blue bonnet. Alongside the shot, she wrote, "guess who got a new rack todayyyy."

Meanwhile, the OnlyFans model also shared a photo on her Snapchat that featured her holding up her shirt and showing her incisions and surgery markings. Sami went on to post a shot of herself being wheeled out of the hospital after her procedure.

The online star also shared a shot of herself wearing pajamas in bed while hooked up to an IV post-surgery, writing over a TikTok photo: "back home now super happy & loving whatever they put in my IV."

Instagram

"i finally did it!!! 🥰 could not be happier omg," she captioned her TikTok slideshow.

Sami previously opened up about her desire to get a breast augmentation, sharing back in September that she had to quit vaping in order to have the surgery. At the time, Sami admitted undergoing the procedure might "save my life" because she had to stop vaping, revealing she's struggled with nicotine addiction for five years.

However, despite her longtime desire to get a boob job, both Sami's dad and her mom Denise have expressed their concerns about their daughter going under the knife, with the RHOBH alum telling Bustle in October that she was "trying to talk her out of it," revealing plans to get her own implants removed after she had the same surgery when she was Sami's age.

"I was made fun of as a teenager [because my boobs] were mosquito bites. I got them done at the same age Sami is wanting to get them done," Denise, 53, explained. "I'm trying to talk her out of it because, and the reason why I'm getting them out, is I didn't know how toxic [they are] when I was 19. And it’s not an easy surgery. It's painful!"