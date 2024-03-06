Mom Shamed & Blocked For Feeding 'Obese' Food During Sleepover

GETTY (STOCK IMAGES)

A confused mother has taken to the internet for advice after a bizarre online exchange with a fellow parent.

The story, posted to an anonymous forum, proved to be highly relatable to thousands of Redditors, many of whom offered their two cents on the issue.

Read on to see for yourself how this whole thing played out -- and what the internet had to say about "unhealthy" food at sleepover parties.

The Original Reddit Post

The mom kicked off the post by first admitting her own dismay over the situation.

"Genuinely so confused here but maybe I messed up..." OP (a.k.a. the original poster) began.

She went on to explain: "My (43F) son (10M) had a sleepover this weekend at my house with 4 other boys. They were fine and well behaved and played video games and stuff... you know kids!"

But then came the inciting incident.

"In the morning I thought I would give them a special treat since it was a sleepover and got a half dozen donuts for the boys and one for me," she recounted. "Quick and easy breakfast for a fun morning. I typically make things like eggs, toast, fruits/smoothies but again I thought it was a special occasion."

Of course, this wouldn't be a story if there wasn't some controversy.

"One of the boys told his mom I guess and I got a horrible facebook message saying I'm terrible for feeding my kids this and that I'm going to make him obese," she wrote.

"I tried to explain but she just said her son wasn't going there again and blocked me. As far as I know, her son does not have any health issues in which eating a donut would be super detrimental to him."

The confused mom, then concluded her post by asking AITA (am I the a--hole)?

"Send a Tray of Celery & Carrot Sticks As An Apology. No Dip," And Other Reddit Advice

Almost no one took the side of the anti-donut mom.

In fact, what came next was an avalanche of parents listing all the gloriously unhealthy food one should expect at a 10-year-old's sleepover party.

From pizza to the aforementioned donuts to french toast to a hilarious anectdote about kids drinking coffee to feel "adult" (which really meant a drop of coffee in a glass full of creamer).

But perhaps the funniest comments came from Redditors giving fake advice on how to respond to the irate health food obsessed mom.

"Send a box of donuts to the mom as an apology," one sly commenter quipped.

Poor kid has an almond mom.

But an even more sadistic response came in reply to that message: "Nay, I'd send a tray of celery and carrot sticks as an apology. No dip. I prefer my petty with a side of malicious compliance. Besides, the poor doughnuts would be wasted," another commenter advised.

While someone else noted: "As a girl sleepover I thought it was ritual that the dad always went and got donuts in the morning."

Another commenter noted they felt OP was totally in the right as long as she didn't regularly feed her kids donuts -- to which she replied: "Def not every day!! Maybe 3 times a year haha".

Others, however, expressed compassion for the boy growing up with such an apparently controlling mom.

"Really sucks for her kid," wrote one Redditor and noted the boy's social life will likely suffer because of his parent. While someone else observed, "Poor kid has an almond mom."

Another advised: "Donuts after a sleepover sounds perfectly normal and delightful. If this kid's mom didn't want her kid to have sugary sweets, she should have let you know ahead of time. Also just wondering what she was expecting to happen food-wise at a sleepover."

"Yes thank you that was my thought too!!" OP said in reply. "I wouldn't have done it had I known there would be an issue with it."