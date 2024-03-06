Murder, Possible Scalping of Pregnant Amish Woman May Be Case of Mistaken Identity Says Suspect's Daughter

Crawford County Correctional Facility

Disturbing details of the Pennsylvania crime scene have been revealed, after Rebekah A. Byler was discovered in a "pool of blood" by her husband -- while the couple's other two children were home.

Court documents made public this week reveal horrific new details about the murder of a pregnant Amish woman in Pennsylvania.

23-year-old Rebekah Byler was found "laying on her back in a pool of blood" in the living room of her family home by husband Andy Byler last Monday, according to a search warrant application and affidavit of probable cause (via NBC). The victim's two children, ages 2 and 3, were home when the body was discovered, but were unharmed.

Byler's throat had been cut, while authorities noted seeing "a scalping wound to her head" after responding to the residence. Her alleged killer, 52-year-old Shawn C. Cranston (above) is accused of "shooting [Byler] in the head and/or slashing her throat." She was six months pregnant at the time of her murder.

Cranston was arrested outside of a Dollar General store next to his home on Friday night. On Saturday, he was charged with criminal homicide, criminal homicide of her unborn child, burglary and criminal trespassing.

Among the items retrieved from the Byler home by investigators: two shotguns, a rifle, ammo and casings, as well as a broken knife blade and handle, bone-handled knife, white bonnet, empty Mountain Dew bottle, a smoked cigarette and contents from a trash can.

Cranston remains behind bars at Crawford County Correctional Facility without bail; it's unclear whether he's obtained an attorney at this time.

While no potential motive has yet been revealed by authorities, Cranston's foster daughter suggested the murder was a case of mistaken identity. A woman who considered Cranston her "dad" and is now in her 20s told JET 24/FOX 66 said she couldn't picture him "being that cold-hearted monster."

"As far as I know, he just wanted his grandson back," she said, claiming a different Amish family lived in the Bylers home a few years ago and had adopted his grandson.

"Supposedly she started yelling at him, coming in, then that's when boom, all it took. It's just horrifying to think that," the woman, who did not want to appear on camera, told the outlet.

A GoFundMe set up for the family has already raised nearly $13,000.