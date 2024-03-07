Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Ex-Husband, Daughter All File Protection Orders, Make Abuse Claims

Getty

Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke is in a round robin of abuse allegations after she, ex-husband Sean, and their 21-year-old daughter Rowan all filed petitions for protection, alleging abuse.

Things are pretty tense right now in the extended Burke family, with multiple court filings involving Real Housewives of Orange County alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke, her ex-husband Sean, and their adult daughter Rowan.

Braunwyn and Sean were first, with the reality star and her ex-husband (officially as of November 17, 2023) filing petitions for protection against one another, each with allegations of abuse to back up their legal requests.

The engaged mom of seven was granted her temporary protection order for herself and four of her children, twins Caden and Curren, 10, Koa, 9, and Hazel, 5.

According to Us Weekly, Braunwyn's January 25 filing includes an allegation that Sean grabbed her by the shoulders late last year, slammed her into the outside of the garage and shook her until she "ran to the car and left as quickly as possible."

On the same day, Sean filed his own order against Braunwyn, also listing their minor children. In his document, he accused the reality star of threatening to disown their kids and "kick them out of their home."

Additionally, he claimed Braunwyn scared their children with "false allegations that their dad is violent," destroyed Sean's property when she moved out of their shared home, and telling one of their daughters she wants his "girlfriend to die."

The hits just kept coming at Braunwyn after their adult daughter, 21-year-old Rowan, followed up just two days later with a petition of her own against her mother. In it, she alleged that Braunwyn destroyed her property, too, and inflicted "unfixable emotional harm."

She also said that her mother "physically abused" her when she hit her over the head with a "ballet barre" in 2020, and echoed Sean's claims by alleging that Braunwyn has "abused, hit, and thrown things" at him.

She and her brother Jacob, 18, have continued levying allegations against their mother on social media, whom they describe as an "abuser, liar and manipulator," while saying their father is the "kindest most amazing person."

Ultimately, Rowan's filing was dismissed at a hearing on February 29 for lack of cause, while Sean's is reportedly still awaiting its hearing -- it was also initially denied for lack of cause pending a hearing.

As it turns out, though, per Us Weekly, both parents agreed to drop their petitions of protection ahead of their court hearing to determine custody of their children.

The results of that hearing was equal time for both parents with a two-week rotation. Throughout, they will have zero direct contact during pick-up times, and were to continue individual therapy, providing proof of compliance to the court.

They further agreed that neither would engage in any physical violence, nor would they talk trash about the other parent in front of the children. It's not been a pretty situation for anyone involved, but the family is vowing to take care of things privately, telling Us Weekly through a representative that they "will not be commenting."

Over on her Instagram, Braunwyn has been sharing content about healing and moving forward. She also had to address some "mom shaming" posts by explaining the 50/50 custody situation. After all, she's allowed to still live her life when they're with their dad.

Part of that life includes getting engaged on July 15, 2023 to her girlfriend Jennifer Spinner after a year of dating. "My DNA was made for her," Braunwyn told People. "I'm a thrilled to be able to say now, 'This is my fiancée' -- just like I know, I'm going to one day be able to say, 'This is my wife.'"

According to the magazine, the couple are eying an October 2024 wedding in Nashville at an old home, with Braunwyn saying they want "something intimate and very country. Think cowboy boots."