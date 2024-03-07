Maluma Strips Down for Playgirl, Says Girlfriend Susana Gómez Encouraged Him to Do Cover

Danielle Levitt for Playgirl

"She was super happy about me doing the [Playgirl] cover. She was like, 'No way! I love it. You're going to show the world that you're stronger than ever. That you're the best version right now,'" Malum shared. "'You're showing the world that you're killing it.' Because she knows that's my career."

Maluma may be a sex symbol, but behind the scenes, he's gearing up to become a family man.

The Colombian-born singer, who graced the cover of Playgirl as part of the magazine's re-launch, opened up about why his priorities have shifted now that he and girlfriend, Susana Gómez, are expecting a daughter of their own.

"I've been [acting sexy] for almost 10 years, since I started my career," Maluma shared, adding that he thinks there's nothing wrong with admiring someone or thinking someone is "sexy" or "hot" when you're in a committed relationship.

And with Susana's support, the 30-year-old feels he can truly cater to his onstage persona, while being the dad he wants to be at home.

"That's something that I have in my DNA," he continued, pointing out that there's no reason he can't be both a good father to daughter Paris and "Papi" to his fans.

Maluma also had Susana's support when it came to shooting the racy shots for Playgirl, with the "Sobrio" singer that sharing that she was fully behind him stripping down for the nearly-nude shoot.

The hot shots see Maluma fresh out the shower, dressed in denim with a cowboy hat and showing off his fit physique in various nearly naked poses that speak to his sexy persona.

While he's very much in touch with his sexuality and knows it will be a topic of conversation at home, Maluma said he's hopeful that when his daughter one day finds out he is a sex symbol, that it will have a positive effect on the way she thinks about her sexuality and bodily autonomy.

He also has every intention of protecting his daughter, with tough conversations about boys inevitable in the future.

For now though, all Maluma can think about is welcoming their little girl. He can even picture Paris on tour with him one day, "running around with the musicians. Playing the drums, dancing with the dancers in every rehearsal."

"[My family] is the best thing to happen in my life," Maluma gushed. "So I want to travel with them and create new memories together."