Criminal Justice Reform Advocate Arrested for Murder After Grisly Discovery In Freezer

FOX5

The suspect, who recently appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast, was arrested after a headless torso was found at the victim's home. Police say surveillance footage shows the man -- sometimes in a wig -- leaving the victim's apartment with full garbage bags.

Sheldon Johnson, a man who has become a criminal justice reform advocate since his prison release last year, has been arrested for murder.

The 48-year-old ex-convict was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon on Thursday, after the torso of Colin Small, 44, was discovered in the victim's home after a welfare check. The man's head, arms and legs were later found in the freezer.

According to The New York Times, police responded to a call regarding gunshots at Small's Bronx apartment building. A neighbor reportedly heard two gun shots, before someone yelled, "Please don't, I have a family!" That exclamation was followed by two more shots, she said.

A man was then seen going in and out of the apartment with garbage bags and cleaning supplies -- something the building's super was able to confirm with surveillance footage as well. In the video, the mystery man -- who police now say is Johnson -- is seen at some points wearing a blonde wig. The super then called 9-1-1 for a welfare check; when authorities arrived, it was Johnson who opened the door to Small's apartment.

Police later found Small's torso and one foot in a blue bin -- one of the items it appears Johnson brought into the apartment -- in the residence. His decapitated head was then found with a bullet hole in it, alongside his arms, legs and another foot, in the freezer.

He reportedly shouted he was innocent as he was led out of a police station following his arrest; the connection -- if any -- between the suspect and victim is unclear at this time.

Johnson was released from prison in May 2023, after serving a lengthy sentence for convicted murder and robbery. Following his release, he began working with Queens Defenders, speaking with at-risk youth.

He also appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast just last month, during which he described himself as a "top of the food chain" member of the Bloods.

"When I got out, I made a decision that I was going to walk away and I didn't care about what the consequences was," he said during the interview. "And I said to myself, I've been doing bad for so long, I'm going to try to do something good. If all else fails, I could always go back to doing something bad."