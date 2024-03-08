Criminal Justice Reform Advocate Arrested for Murder After Grisly Discovery In Freezer

The suspect, who recently appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast, was arrested after a headless torso was found at the victim's home. Police say surveillance footage shows the man -- sometimes in a wig -- leaving the victim's apartment with full garbage bags.
Sheldon Johnson, a man who has become a criminal justice reform advocate since his prison release last year, has been arrested for murder.
The 48-year-old ex-convict was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon on Thursday, after the torso of Colin Small, 44, was discovered in the victim's home after a welfare check. The man's head, arms and legs were later found in the freezer.
According to The New York Times, police responded to a call regarding gunshots at Small's Bronx apartment building. A neighbor reportedly heard two gun shots, before someone yelled, "Please don't, I have a family!" That exclamation was followed by two more shots, she said.
A man was then seen going in and out of the apartment with garbage bags and cleaning supplies -- something the building's super was able to confirm with surveillance footage as well. In the video, the mystery man -- who police now say is Johnson -- is seen at some points wearing a blonde wig. The super then called 9-1-1 for a welfare check; when authorities arrived, it was Johnson who opened the door to Small's apartment.
Police later found Small's torso and one foot in a blue bin -- one of the items it appears Johnson brought into the apartment -- in the residence. His decapitated head was then found with a bullet hole in it, alongside his arms, legs and another foot, in the freezer.
He reportedly shouted he was innocent as he was led out of a police station following his arrest; the connection -- if any -- between the suspect and victim is unclear at this time.
Murder, Possible Scalping of Pregnant Amish Woman May Be Case of Mistaken Identity Says Suspect's DaughterView Story
Johnson was released from prison in May 2023, after serving a lengthy sentence for convicted murder and robbery. Following his release, he began working with Queens Defenders, speaking with at-risk youth.
He also appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast just last month, during which he described himself as a "top of the food chain" member of the Bloods.
"When I got out, I made a decision that I was going to walk away and I didn't care about what the consequences was," he said during the interview. "And I said to myself, I've been doing bad for so long, I'm going to try to do something good. If all else fails, I could always go back to doing something bad."
Johnson is being held without bail, he's due back in court on Monday.