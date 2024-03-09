Bradley Cooper Will Reportedly Not Bring Rumored GF Gigi Hadid to 2024 Oscars

Getty

The actor, 49, and model, 28, first sparked romance rumors in October 2023.

It appears that Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid will not be making their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2024 Academy Awards.

On Thursday, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Cooper, 49, -- who is up for two Oscars for Maestro -- won't be bringing his rumored model girlfriend, 28, as his date at the awards show on Sunday night.

As for where Hadid will be instead, the insider said she'll be with her 3-year-old daughter, Khai.

"Gigi is not attending the Oscars with Bradley and will be at home with her daughter," the source said.

Cooper and Hadid first sparked romance rumors in October, and have been spotted out in public together on multiple occasions. However, they have yet to comment on their rumored romance.

While the pair apparently won't be at the Oscars together, they celebrated Golden Globes night together back in January. Although Hadid didn't join Cooper at the awards show, they enjoyed a private dinner together later that night, according to TMZ at the time.

A second source told ET that the rumored couple "are both genuinely so happy."

"They’re having a great time together, doing well as a couple, and co-parenting healthily on both sides," the source added.

Cooper shares 6-year-old daughter, Lea, with ex Irina Shayk. Hadid, meanwhile, is mom to 3-year-old daughter Khai, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik.

At the 2024 Oscars, Cooper is nominated for two Oscars for his Netflix film, Maestro, including Best Actor and Best Picture. The movie -- which he directed and co-wrote -- is up for a total of seven awards.