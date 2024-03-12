Maksim Chmerkovskiy on Moment He Learned Peta Murgatroyd Was Pregnant with Third Child (Exclusive)

Getty / TooFab

"What's the worst thing that can happen? I'm going to end up being surrounded by a bunch of people who love me unconditionally," the 'So You Think You Can Dance' judge says of growing his family.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is getting ready to be a father of three!

While appearing at the Fox Spring Premiere event in Los Angeles, the 44-year-old dancer -- and now So You Think You Can Dance judge -- spoke to TooFab exclusively about his family's recent announcement.

"You know with the third one, when we found out we had a conversation... We were like, 'Is this an, "Oh my god what are we going to do now?" Or is this like, "Oh wow, we got so lucky,"' and she's like, 'No it's the latter,'" he recalled.

Chmerkovskiy and his wife Peta Murgatroyd welcomed nine-month-old son Rio in June after undergoing multiple rounds of IVF. The pair of choreographers have been married since 2017 and also share a seven-year-old son named Shai.

"I'm looking at Shai and I'm looking at Rio and we're lucky. The more the merrier," Chmerkovskiy said. "What's the worst thing that can happen? I'm going to end up being surrounded by a bunch of people who love me unconditionally."

Fellow So You Think You Can Dance judge Allison Holker, jumped in to tell TooFab that we all should be thankful to the pair having more kids.

"Their babies are beautiful, they're blessing all of us with their kids," Holker said.

"Their mom is hot," Chmerkovskiy said, crediting his wife for their children's good looks.

Murgatroyd shared an Instagram reel of her breaking the news to the Dancing with the Stars alum, who took a while to catch on.

In her announcement post, the 37-year-old dancer told her 1 million followers the news was very "unexpected." The duo have been open about their fertility struggles since they started trying for Rio.

Ahead of his soon-to-be a father of three role, Chmerkovskiy has taken on another new role this year -- a judge on So You Think You Can Dance Season 18, sitting alongside Holker, who has also joined the panel.

It will be an interesting journey for Chmerkovskiy as he is famous for criticizing judges during his time on Dancing with the Stars. However, he's not concerned about his past coming back to bite him now the roles are reversed, in fact he wants contestants to critique his comments.

"I would love that! You know, to again explain my comments and my commentary," he told TooFab. "Nothing I say is from my head, everything I say is from my experience. When I look at someone and I comment on their movement, on their lack of their personality on some things that we can see that they want to showcase, but they make different choices... It's because I've made those mistakes," he said.

"The reason why I have a lot to say is because I have made a lot of mistakes," he said before adding that he will be telling contestants everything they did wrong and "how to get out of it on top".

Holker said it's how Chmerkovskiy critiques the contestants that makes him a "wonderful" judge.

"He has such a great insight and he always delivers his messages, criticism of course, but from a lovely supportive way from like, 'Hey we're going to create a great dancer here', Holker told TooFab. "He does a great job at supporting the dancers but also delivering on them and getting them to be better themselves and so I think he is just a wonderful advocate for these dancers."