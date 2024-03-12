Elodie Yung Says It's Not Up to Her If She Returns As Elektra, But She's Ready (Exclusive)

Netflix / TooFab

"I would gladly reprise this part, are you kidding?! She's fierce, she's a sociopath, she's so much fun," Yung says of Marvel's iconic Elektra.

Elektra fans, please direct all of your questions regarding Elodie Yung reprising the role to "Mr. Marvel".

TooFab caught up with the 43-year-old actress on the Fox lot in Los Angeles to celebrate the release of The Cleaning Lady Season 3, and quizzed her on whether she has any plans to take on the role of Elektra for Daredevil: Born Again.

"Oh my gosh, I would love that," the actress exclaimed before adding that the decision is not hers.

"It's so funny because my fans are like, 'Can you come back?' and I'm like, 'Ask Mr. Marvel, you have to ask Mr. Marvel for that, not me.'"

Several Marvel TV actors are set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and following the end of the recent Echo series, Daredevil and Kingpin's adventures are clearly far from over. Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio are set to return for their respective roles in Daredevil: Born Again. The duo originally squared off on Netflix's Daredevil TV show from 2015-2018.

Yung played Elektra Natchios in Season 2 of the Netflix series, before returning for The Defenders in 2017. Her portrayal of the assassin was adored by MCU fans.

After Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and got film rights back for X-Men, the Fantastic Four, Daredevil and other related characters, the Netflix Marvel series found themselves on uncertain ground as it was unclear if they were still considered in continuity or if their stars would retain their roles.

It seems that the characters are being assessed on a case-by-case basis, with Cox and D'Onofrio returning already. Only time will tell if Elektra will find her way back to MCU, but if she does, Yung is definitely up for taking on the role again.

Another actress is also rumored to possibly reprise her own take on Elektra. Jennifer Garner starred opposite Ben Affleck's Daredevil in his 2003 film, and then again in her own 2005 spin-off.

After a nearly 20-year hiatus, rumors began swirling that the actress is returning to the role for Deadpool & Wolverine. The Marvel Studios production is currently shooting with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reprising their respective roles.

As for whose Elektra would beat the other... Yung is putting her money on Garner's.

"I mean she has skills probably that I don't have and currently I am not really fit and trained and if she's reprised the part already," Yung told TooFab.

"She probably went through training, so she probably would," Yung added. "But I love her. That would be so much fun, two Elektras."

Fun and most likely a lot of Marvel fans dream... Plus, with the multiverse still in play, it's not outside the realm of possibility.

On Fox's The Cleaning Lady, Yung stars as Thony De La Rosa, as a Cambodian doctor who goes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her son, but the system fails her. Thony then takes matters into her own hands by crossing the moral line and finds herself entangled in the criminal underworld of Las Vegas.

For Season 3, she is joined by new series regulars Kate del Castillo and Santiago Cabrera as siblings Ramona and Jorge Sanchez. Ramona is the matriarch of the Sanchez family, which hides many secrets, while Jorge is a Harvard Law grad and the family's fixer.