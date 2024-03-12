Robin Thicke Talks Wedding Plans with April Love Geary (Exclusive)

Getty/TooFab

"I love throwing a party too, her and I both love throwing a good party," Thicke said of his and Geary's wedding plans.

Wedding bells are almost ringing for Robin Thicke and his fiancé April Love Geary.

While appearing at the Fox Spring Premiere event in Los Angeles to celebrate The Masked Singer, the 47-year-old musician spoke to TooFab exclusively about the couple's wedding plans.

When asked if the plan was to have the wedding this year, he avoided giving fans a definitive answer.

"No, maybe... We're hoping, we're hoping," Thicke told TooFab. "It's a lot to plan man, it's a lot."

While their wedding may not be anytime soon, the "Blurred Lines" musician insists he will be a part of the planning -- and it sounds like it's going to be a classic Thicke party!

"I mean 'cause I love throwing a party too, her and I both love throwing a good party," he said. "So, I think it's something we want to plan and take our time with and get right."

Thicke and 29-year-old Geary got engaged on Christmas Even in 2018 after first being linked in 2014. The couple have three children together: daughters Mia Love, 5, and Lola Alain, 4, and son Luca Patrick, 3.

Thicke also shares 13-year-old son Julian Fuego -- with ex-wife Paula Patton -- who is well on his way to becoming a young star himself.

The father-of-four's eyes lit up with pride when TooFab brought up his son Julian who has recently been seen performing at a school concert.

"It's nice that him and I can share music," Thicke exclusively told TooFab. "Since he was very young he loved soul music and soul singers just like I do... It's fun like his favorite singer is SZA right now, who's my favorite."

Julian may be set to overtake Thicke in his music career, as he admits his son is "much more advanced" than Thicke was when he was a student. However, Julian's skills span further than singing alone.

"I think he likes a little bit of everything," Thicke said. "He's very creative, he likes to write ... he's working on a screenplay for his school. He loves film, he may want to be a filmmaker, but he loves being on stage and being a stage performer."

Maybe a performance from Julian at the wedding of his dad and future step-mom is in the cards...? If they ever get around to having it!