Nick Cannon Doesn’t Want to Do Anything with His Kids for Father’s Day (Exclusive)

If you're one of Nick Cannon's kids, your dad has a message for you -- he does not want to do a thing for Father's Day!

TooFab caught up with Cannon on the FOX lot in Los Angeles to celebrate the release of The Masked Singer Season 11, and asked him what his plans are for this coming Father's Day.

"A day that I should be valued at the highest level and it never happens, I just get a bunch of socks," the 43 year old told TooFab exclusively.

Cannon is a proud father of 12. He shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon, and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. Cannon is father to two children with Alyssa Scott -- son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie Cannon born on December, 2022.

So, surely a Dad of a dozen has something planned...

"It sounds like a lot of pressure on me, shouldn't they be trying to figure out how to come to my world?" Well... the man has a point.

"Mother's Day is hard enough already," The Masked Singer host said. "Father's Day I just want to relax. Send me an email, text me, I'll be asleep, I'll be hibernating."

It has been well documented that Cannon enjoys taking his kids to Disneyland, spending over $200,000 per year on his trips to the theme park. However, Disneyland is not where he would like to celebrate his day.

"No, isn't it supposed to be my day? I got to go to Disneyland on everybody else's day," Cannon responded when TooFab suggested the activity, but home is where he would prefer to be.

"I'll be sitting in my La-Z-Boy recliner. If you want to call me and tell me you love me, I'll be there."

While Cannon has 12 biological children, he also has an honorary 13th child -- Ken Jeong.

"He calls me Daddy all the time; he's older than me," Cannon told TooFab when asked about his candid relationship with the 54-year-old Jeong on The Masked Singer. While Cannon hosts the series, Jeong is seated behind the panel alongside Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, and subbing for Nicole Scherzinger in Season 18, Rita Ora.

"I am a huge Ken Jeong fan," Cannon said. "Everything he's ever been in from his movies, TV shows, and then to work with him. He's just, like, the sweetest dude, a beautiful spirit, highest class of civilization."

"I think that's what it is. I think we love each other so much it gives us the room, that levity to just play around with each other and be really mean to each other when we need to be," Cannon told TooFab of the pair's on-screen father/son dynamic.