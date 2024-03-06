Lala Kent Clarifies Comments About Ariana Madix Having Head Up 'Her Own A--'

Getty

Lala Kent is setting the record straight after her scathing comments about Ariana Madix on Vanderpump Rules.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live Tuesday, Kent said the comment was meant to shine a light on the friends who came to Madix's defense amid Tom Sandoval's cheating scandal, with Kent pointing out Scheana Shay in particular, had been a great friend to Madix, despite her conflicted feelings about the TomTom co-owner.

"I meant that a lot of people came to her defense, and now it was time to come to Scheana's defense," the newly pregnant Kent explained. "I mean, she did catch a restraining order on Ariana's behalf."

Fellow guest and VPR fan, Ashley Tisdale, seconded that, adding, "I feel like there needs to be some kind of -- they need to be defending each other."

Kent's comments came after a tough episode for the group, with Shay emotional as she tried to work through what was left of her friendship with Sandoval during their trip to Lake Tahoe, all while not upsetting Madix.

The episode ended with Shay talking to Kent about her trying day, which in addition to a tear-filled yoga session, also included people on social media calling her "fake" and a "flip flopper" after a photo she took with Sandoval and some fans went viral. While her arm was "technically" around Tom in the picture, she said he jumped in at the last second and it didn't mean anything.

"Has Ariana come to your defense at all?" asked Kent, to which Shay replied, "No, of course not."

"When I try to talk to Ariana and say that I'm struggling, she either dismisses how I feel or tells me I shouldn't feel this way because he's a bad person," Shay continued. "It's like, I know, but I'm telling you I'm struggling."

"Your feelings are valid. Ariana is doing just fine. She's booking everything under the sun, she's having her moment and she deserves that," Kent told her, with which Shay agreed.

While Shay said she was "so happy" for Madix, who was landing gig after gig at the height of the scandal, including Dancing with the Stars, she had a hard time grappling with every thing being about Madix.

"She does deserve everything she's getting ... I'm so happy for her she did not go down a dark spiral. I just am hurting still," she added.

That's when Kent said it was time for Madix to "acknowledge what you've been through," before digging in a little deeper in a confessional.

"It's time for Ariana to pull her head from out of her own ass. She needs to come back to reality and remember who her friends are and what they've done for her," said Kent. "Scheana has been ride or day since day 1 for Ariana and now it's time for Ariana to return the favor."

The episode ended with Scheana in tears as she exclaimed, "Why can I never have one moment where it can be about me?!" She continued, saying she was "hurt" after losing a "very, very dear friend" -- but felt as if she wasn't "allowed to feel anything, because it's only about Ariana."