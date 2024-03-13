How Amber Rose Really Feels About Ex Alexander 'AE' Edwards Dating Cher

Getty

"I'm very happy that he's with Cher because it creates stability for when [our] son goes over there... that it's not all mayhem and stuff," Rose said during an appearance on 'The Jason Lee Show' Wednesday.

In a clip from Rose's appearance on The Jason Lee Show Wednesday, Rose said she's actually "very happy" AE is with the pop icon, noting that it creates a "stability for when [our] son goes over there."

"It's not all mayhem and stuff," she added.

Rose, who shares 4-year-old son, Slash, with Edwards, explained that she harbors no hostility toward Cher either over the relationship.

"He goes to Cher's house? So you're definitely not the mom that's like "You're not going over there,'" Lee asked.

"Absolutely not, why would I do that?" the 40-year-old model and influencer said in response. "Let's be very clear -- why would I ever be mad at her? I don't want him."

Rose, who was most recently linked with Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud, 22, told Lee, "Somebody gotta tolerate him and it ain't gonna be me, right?"

"So I'm very happy that he's over there with her because it's stability for my son," she reiterated.

The one thing Rose, who also shares 11-year-old son Sebastian with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, said she asks of Edwards, is to be present for their son and to help put Slash through private school.

"The only thing that I ask is that you're present, is that you're a present father, you help with me get him through private school," Rose shared, noting that she wanted Slash to go to the same private school as his big brother.

The price tag is pretty hefty, however, running at about $5,000 a month per kid.

Apart from making sure he has a good education and being there for their son, the Philadelphia native said she was not concerned with his love life.

"I don't care if it's her, or a dog, or a dolphin or a f---ing rat," Rose quipped. "I don't care who you are f---ing, I'm not that type of baby momma. That's not who I'll ever be. I want him to be happy because a happy parent is good for our child -- so that's all I care about."

Rose and Edwards were initially linked in 2018, two years after she finalized her divorce with Wiz Khalifa. The pair welcomed Slash the following year but split in August 2021 after Edwards was allegedly unfaithful.

Cher and Edwards first met during Paris Fashion week in fall of 2022. They've had an off-and-on relationship over the last year, but seem to be going strong in recent months, with the "Believe" singer proudly showing off her man online.