Baywatch Star Nicole Eggert Shows Off Shaved Head After Announcing Breast Cancer Battle

Eggert was diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer in December 2023.

Nicole Eggert is giving fans an update on her health.

After revealing her breast cancer diagnosis in January, the Baywatch actress shared a video of herself shaving her head amid her ongoing treatment.

Shared to Instagram Thursday, the video, which was set to the Beastie Boys' song "Fight For Your Right," began with Eggert smiling at the camera before picking up a pair of clippers. She then began sharing her hair off with the video transitioning into a sped-up recording of the process.

The 52-year-old actress's daughter, Keegan, 12, then appeared in the video to help her mom shave the back of her head before Eggert took over with the clippers again.

Eggert was all smiles throughout the process, ending the video by stroking her newly shaved head and sharing photos of her and her daughter hugging and smiling at the camera.

Eggert captioned the powerful post with a quote from author Madeleine Eames.

"Maybe healing involves not so much changing ourselves but allowing ourselves to be who we are — Madeleine Eames," the Charles in Charge alum wrote.

Eggert's post was met with lots of love from friends, fans and fellow celebs alike with Jennie Garth writing, "Sending you a big hug ❤.

Alyssa Milano also commented, adding, "Grace. You have the most grace. It's inspiring and I appreciate you."

Eggert first debuted a shorter 'do back in February, as she prepared for the next step in her battle with breast cancer.

"Stay one step ahead of ur fears and u will never be defeated #fkcancer #shorthairdontcare," Eggert wrote alongside a video of her blonde locks being cut. "Thank u to @michelledavidhair for laughing along with me and giving me this cute new do when I was just going to shave it all off 💕."

Eggert, who first announced she had breast cancer earlier this year in an interview with People, told the outlet she had been diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma in December 2023.

Per the National Institute of Health, Cribriform breast cancer is "a rare type of breast cancer. It's usually slow growing and low grade," with the 10 year overall survival rate for people with this type is 90-100 percent.