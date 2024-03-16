Shakira Says She Put Her Career 'On Hold' For Ex Gerard Pique During Their Relationship

Getty

Shakira is opening up about her former relationship with Gerard Pique.

While speaking with the Sunday Times, the Colombian singer -- who shares sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9, with the soccer player -- claimed she made "sacrifice[s] in her career for Pique during their 11-year relationship.

"For a long time I put my career on hold, to be next to Gerard, so he could play football," Shakira, 47, said.

"There was a lot of sacrifice for love," she added.

Shakira and Pique, 37, ended their 11-year relationship in June 2022. The former couple announced the news in a joint statement at the time.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the statement read. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer met the soccer star on the set of the music video for her song "Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)" in 2010. Shakira and Pique confirmed their romance in 2011, and welcomed their sons in 2013, and 2015, respectively.

10 months after the pair announced their separation, Shakira moved out of their home in Barcelona to relocate to Miami.

The Grammy winner is set to release her 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which translates to "Women No Longer Cry," next week. It makes her first album in seven years.

"My new album, coming out March 22, is one I created together with all of you, my pack of shewolves who were there for me every step of the way," Shakira wrote about the album in an Instagram post last month. "Making this body of work has been an alchemical process."