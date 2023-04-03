Shakira Leaves Barcelona with Kids After Gerard Pique Split: 'We Start a New Chapter'

Instagram

The singer said she and her children are leaving Spain "in the pursuit of their happiness."

Shakira is starting a new chapter with a continental move!

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer took to Instagram on Sunday to announce she and her kids —Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, whom she shares with ex Gerard Piqué — are moving out of Barcelona after spending nearly nine years in Spain.

The move comes 10-months after Shakira and the soccer star announced they were parting ways after 11 years together.

"I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea," the Grammy winner's caption read, via translation. "Today we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness."

She continued, reflecting on her time in the country, "Thanks to everyone who surfed so many waves with me there in Barcelona, ​​the city where I learned that friendship is undoubtedly longer than love. Thank you to everyone who has been there to cheer me up, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow."

"Thanks to my Spanish audience who have always wrapped me in their love and loyalty," she concluded.

The 46-year-old singer is reportedly moving to Miami, after hashing out a custody agreement with Pique last year. According to TMZ, a source close to the former couple said the pair "signed an agreement that is best for the kids -- which is their main focus and after 8 years of living in Barcelona -- her and the kids will now move back to her longtime home of Miami, where all the maternal family is."

In a September interview with Elle, Shakira opened up about how she's processed their breakup.

"For those women like me who believe in values like family who had the dream, the big dream of having a family forever, to see that dream broken or shredded into pieces is probably one of the most painful things that you can ever go through," she told the outlet at the time, noting that she's hoping to show resilience in the face of it all.

"I can only say that I put everything I had into this relationship and my family," she added, pointing to how she relocated to Barcelona and put her own career on the backburner at the time to support him and be with their children. "It was a sacrifice of love," she said, adding that it helped her build an "unbreakable" bond with their kids.