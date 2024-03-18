Usher Dishes on Las Vegas Wedding, Says 'Everybody' Including Family Were 'Surprised'

Getty / Instagram

Fans were not the only ones surprised by Usher's Las Vegas Wedding last month.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the "Yeah!" singer revealed that his family were also stunned over his post-Super Bowl nuptials to longtime love, Jennifer Goicoechea.

"It was an incredible moment that we felt was great for us. It was a button at the end of an incredible Las Vegas run, Usher, who had just completed his Sin City residency prior to taking the stage for the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, told the outlet. "My mother was there, her mother was there, the kids were there, our immediate family was there. Matter of fact, everybody was surprised. I'm like, 'No, no, no, we're having a wedding right now. We're gonna go have Elvis officiate us.'"

In February, Usher's rep confirmed that he and the music executive tied the knot following the big game.

"We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family," the statement read. "They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes."

Prior to their big day, the couple obtained a marriage license with the Las Vegas's Clark County clerk on Feb. 8.

Usher formally announced their nuptials on valentine's Day, taking to Instagram to share photos from the drive-thru ceremony held at The Fast Lane chapel.

"One of them Ones 💍 2.11.24," the "U Got It Bad" singer wrote on Instagram at the time.

In the photos, Usher and Jennifer are dressed in their wedding wear, Jennifer in a white, off-the-shoulder top and pants and Usher in a black and white suit as they said "I do."

Other shots see the couple with their children, Sovereign and Sire, as well as Usher's kids from his previous relationships.

The 45-year-old singer was honored with the President's Award at the 55th annual NAACP Image Awards over the weekend, where he gave a special shoutout to his new bride.

"I'm thankful for the support that my mother gave me for my dreams," Usher said. "I'm so overwhelmed with appreciation for my entire family, without them I wouldn't be able to do this."

He continued, "They say standing behind or beside or with every strong man is a stronger woman and for that I thank my mother and I thank my beautiful wife, Jennifer, for holding it down. My kids, I love you guys so so much. I hope that I'm an example. I'm a dad who's just trying to get it right every day."