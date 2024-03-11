Christina Applegate Shares Update on MS Battle: 'I Live Kind of in Hell'

ABC

Christina Applegate is sharing an update on her battle with multiple sclerosis.

While appearing on Good Morning America, Applegate got candid about how she's been since being diagnosed with the disease in 2021.

"I live kind of in hell," Applegate tells host Robin Roberts in a clip teased on GMA Monday. "I'm not out a lot, so this is a little difficult, just for my system. But of course, the support is wonderful and I'm really grateful."

Applegate participated in the interview -- which airs in full on Tuesday -- alongside The Sopranos star Jamie-Lynn Sigler, 42, who has been fighting MS since she was 20 years old.

The interview will also see the 52-year-old actress discuss her appearance at the Emmys in January, where she received a standing ovation while serving as a surprise presenter at the show.

"I actually kind of blacked out," she says of the experience. "People said, 'Oh, you were so funny.' I'm like, I don't even know what I said. I don't know what I was doing. I got so freaked out that I didn't even know what was happening anymore. And I felt really beloved, and it was really a beautiful thing."

Applegate quipped, "Then -- I'm just gonna say this -- that audience stood up for everybody."

The interview, which marked her first on-camera sit-down following her diagnosis, comes after the Dead to Me actress said in May 2023, that she likely wouldn't appear on-camera anymore due to the autoimmune disease.

"I'm probably not going to work on-camera again, but I'm so glad that I went out with someone who is by far the greatest actress I've ever worked with in my entire life, if not the greatest human I've ever known," Applegate told Vanity Fair of her Dead to Me co-star Linda Cardellini.

She added, "I can do voiceover stuff because I have to support my family and keep my brain working."