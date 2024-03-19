Natasha Richardson’s Son Daniel Pens Moving Tribute to Mark 15th Anniversary of Her Death

Getty

Richardson's longtime friend, Andy Cohen, also paid tribute to the 'Parent Trap' actress over the weekend.

Natasha Richardson's son, Daniel Neeson, is paying tribute to his mother on the 15th anniversary of her death.

Daniel took to Instagram Monday, where he penned an emotional message about the Parent Trap actress, writing, "15 years since you’ve left this plane onto forever more."

Sharing a stunning black-and-white photo of Richardson, Daniel, who is the son of Natasha and Liam Neeson, continued, "I look forward to re uniting one day but for now I take solace in knowing you’re beside me every step of the way. Hopefully, I’m making you proud."

Elsewhere in the post, Daniel mentioned his love of margaritas, adding, "I think you would definitely be proud of my margarita skills. She was the OG margarita mama! As a kid, I used to ask her for a sip of hers, and she would gently say 'not till you're older.'"

"Little did she know I would one day start my own tequila brand and have way too many margaritas at my finger tips," the 27-year-old quipped, referencing his De-Nada Tequila brand.

Daniel also gave a shoutout to his aunt, Joely Richardson, who he said has served as a source of comfort since his mother's passing.

"My aunt, @joelyrichardsonsinsta who always brightens my day, said to me this week that we sometimes forget that we're on an ever spinning planet," Daniel wrote.

"Change is inevitable, and we must embrace it with open arms. If you're a believer or not in quantum physics, the past, future and present coexist. We're all interconnected here and over there through love. The greatest life force. choose it above all else," he concluded.

Daniel's post was met with lots of love from friends and family alike, including Richard's close friend and Bravo exec, Andy Cohen, who penned a tribute of his own to the late actress. "Love you so much Danny. And so proud of you. Your mom would LOVE your margaritas, and she was the supreme connoisseur!" he commented.

"Fifteen years ago today, heaven got a new angel. Natasha was 'Perfectly Marvelous'… and left a profound impact on her friends, and on millions who she touched as an artist. I'm trying to put into words the effect she had on my personal trajectory and one way I'm thinking is that she unlocked a window into the world that I'd never considered. She not only taught me about 'the good life' in all senses of the word (art, travel, food, wine, fashion), but beyond that she was dogmatic about the importance of community, shared experience, kindness, manners, laughter and love - all the truly important things in life," Cohen wrote on his own page. "I think there was a part of me during those magical years where she was the ringleader for the best things in life that knew that this lightning in a bottle couldn't last forever. I sure appreciated that time then, and it lives inside me forever."

Sharing throwback photos of Richardson and their group of friends, which included Liam, Sarah Jessica Parker, John Benjamin Hickey and more, Cohen reflected on what Richardson would think of the world today and how she'd surely continue to be the ray of light her friends and family needed, especially during difficult times.

"I can safely say Natasha would be disgusted with the rise of social media, and of the current state of the world and politics, but she would've remained the center of gravity for her family and friends who all lovingly floated in her orbit," he added. "We were a merry bunch bound completely together by Her. If you can, raise a glass today to the great Natasha Richardson and let her know we all miss her down here. ♥️ 😇."

Richardson died on March 18, 2009 of blunt force trauma after she fell while skiing at Quebec's Mont Tremblant. She and Liam, 71, also share son Micheál, 28.

As for Liam, he most recently spoke about his late wife in a February 2023 interview with Rolling Stone, where he admitted that he did not "know how to answer" a question regarding he coped in the aftermath of his late wife's death.