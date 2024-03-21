Brittany Cartwright Says She's Too 'Jealous' for Threesomes in Candid Sex Talk With Lala Kent

Getty

"I haven't even had three people," Brittany said on the 'VPR' after show. "I think I'm too jealous though. As much as I want to have, [it has to be with someone] that you don't care about. A one and done."

Ménage à nah!

When it comes to threesomes, Brittany Cartwright, might just have to sit this one out.

Brittany and Lala Kent got candid about their bedroom preferences during the Vanderpump Rules After Show Tuesday, while discussing Scheana Shay's revelation that she once had an orgy with John Mayer.

Lala, meanwhile, said she prefers threesomes with someone she finds attractive but isn't interested in having a relationship with.

"And you need to be extremely f--ked up," Lala, who is now sober, advised. "It's actually -- it's a fun experience. I recommend it."

"I can do that then," Brittany quipped. "I am all for the freaky stuff. I love it."

Brittany also confirmed she has had anal sex after Lala revealed it wasn't something she was into.

The Valley star's NSFW sex confessions come just weeks after Brittany and husband, Jax Taylor, announced they were taking some "time apart" from their marriage.

"Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year," the 35-year-old shared during a February episode of her and Jax's When Reality Hits podcast. "Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

While it's unclear why they decided to separate, Brittany said she was "taking things one day at a time" and is unsure of "what the future holds."

Jax, meanwhile, has been quick to shut down rumors that the rift in their marriage is a publicity stunt for their new VPR spinoff, telling People that the pair simply decided to "take a little bit of a breather."

"I'm not sure what the future holds for this," he added. "But as of right now, this is just the best-case scenario, but this is not a publicity stunt."

The pair have been together since 2015 and got married in 2019, with their relationship being vastly documented on Vanderpump Rules, and their marriage and the issues they've faced over this last year to play out on the spinoff.