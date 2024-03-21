Millie Bobby Brown Admits to Leaving Negative Reviews For Bad Service: 'I'm a Karen'

Getty

"My whole life is people criticizing me. So, I'm gonna give it back to you sometimes," the 'Stranger Things' actress said.

It seems that Millie Bobby Brown isn't afraid to call people out when they're wrong, or simply not doing their job correctly.

In fact, she's admitted that she has some Karen tendencies.

During a recent appearance on the Table Manners with Jessie & Lennie Ware podcast, the 20-year-old actress revealed she leaves anonymous reviews when she's unhappy with customer service and shared unpleasant experiences she's had from hospitality and retail employees, in which she pulled a "Karen" and left a negative review online.

"I have a fake name," Brown told Jessie and Lennie Ware. "Because I think it's important, you know? Here's the thing -- my whole life is people criticizing me. So, I'm gonna give it back to you sometimes."

The Stranger Things actress recalled a time when she was staying at a hotel with her fiancé Jake Bongiovi, and a hotel employee apparently required the payment before the completion of their stay.

"Once we were at a hotel, and the woman was pulling my fiancé aside like, 'We need to settle payment or whatever,'" Brown said. "And I was just like, 'Yeah, we will, but at the end of our stay. We're still staying here.' And she was just like, 'Yeah, but you could settle it now.' And I was like, 'But I don't want to.'"

As for what she wrote in her review, Brown said, "It was just like, 'I really think that you should encourage guests to complete transaction of payment at the end of their stay.'"

The Enola Holmes actress went on to share that she recently visited a clothing store, and an older woman who believed she was a sales associate approached her and asked a question about a pair of socks.

Brown said she wanted to help the woman, so she found a person who was actually an employee.

"I said, 'Excuse me. I need this pattern, but I need it in this size. Can you help me?'" she recalled. "She was so unhelpful."

"And I was just like, 'Please? This isn't even for me,'" she added. "So, I left a review."

When Jessie asked Brown if she's "a Karen," she jokingly replied with a smile, "Okay, I'm a Karen."