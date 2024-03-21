Piers Morgan Has More Questions About Kate Middleton Photo in New TMZ Doc

The British journalist reveals intel on the royal's situation in new FOX documentary "TMZ Investigates: Where is Kate Middleton?"

Piers Morgan claims he has it on good sources there's more to Kate Middleton's infamous Mother's Day Photoshop fail than simply fixing out of place clothing.

Speaking with Harvey Levin for FOX's new documentary "TMZ Investigates: Where is Kate Middleton?", premiering Thursday night, the British journalist says he received information about the princess' appearance in the first week of March.

Why is that important?

It lines up with the time frame the palace says the Mother's Day photo was taken.

According to Piers -- which you can watch in the clip below -- he has a source who insists the Royal looked markedly different during that week than she appears in the photo.

His insider claims Kate looked much thinner and not the picture of health represented in that photo -- a picture which many online have pointed out was heavily Photoshopped.

For more you can read our handy timeline of events so far.