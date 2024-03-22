Eiza González Reveals She's 'Given Up' On Dating: 'I'm Not Looking Anymore'

Getty

The 34-year-old actress admitted she has a "list of non-negotiables," while also claiming she's been told in the past that she's "too hot" for roles.

Eiza González is opening up about her love life.

In a recent interview with InStyle, the actress revealed she's "given up" on dating, and isn't searching for anyone special at the moment.

"I've sort of given up," González, 34, said. "I'm not looking anymore."

"I am telling you: When I'm in love, I fall in love so deep and it takes me so much to get over," she added. "And the older I get, it's harder for me because I don't play around. I go in and I give it all. I am not going to half-ass anything."

Although she's not currently seeing anyone, the 3 Body Problem star shared that she's "dying to have kids."

And González also noted that she understands that it's challenging to date a fellow actor.

Hypothetically, the Baby Driver star said if her partner was an actor at the height of his career, he's "never going to take a back step for me."

"I'm going to have to follow them, and they’re sort of dictating the rhythm," she said, before referencing the gender pay disparity. "You have kids…and this actor is getting paid $20 million, and you get $2 million. He's going to be like, 'Well, you can go do that movie.'"

Meanwhile, González shared that although she tries to be open in her love life, she has "a list of non-negotiables."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"If you've not gone to therapy," she said. "'I'm not dating you.”

Over the past few years, González has been romantically linked to Jason Momoa, Ben Simmons, Josh Duhamel, Liam Hemsworth, and Timothée Chalamet.

Also during her interview with InStyle, the Mexican actress opened up about being labeled "sexy" in Hollywood, sharing that she's not a fan of the title.

"I just think it's an overly sexualized idea of a Latin woman," González said. "It's so disappointing and it's so pathetic."

She described her struggle to stave off the stereotype as the "biggest challenge of my career."

"None of my white friends who were in the industry were getting that. It was just me," González said.

"I remember being [told for] so many projects, 'She's too pretty for the role. She's too hot for the role,'" she continued. "Then I'd just be like, 'What is Margot Robbie? She's the hottest, most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen in my life.'"