'Witch' Smiles In Mugshot After Allegedly Setting Stranger's Porch on Fire

Burlington Iowa Police Department

The woman reportedly said she saw a sign reading "Witches Welcome" on the home and believed it belonged to one of her friends before the blaze.

A woman in Burlington, Iowa who allegedly self-identifies as a "witch" was arrested this week after setting a stranger's home on fire.

According to Burlington Police, 46-year-old Michelle Young was booked on Tuesday, March 19, after a homeowner -- who wasn't home at the time -- received an alert from her security camera and saw a woman light a fire on her porch.

"The resident said she did not know the woman and had never seen her before," said police. When authorities arrived, they say Young was still standing on the porch and "told officers her friend lived there and admitted to setting a fire." She allegedly said the items used to build the blaze were "miscellaneous items she picked up while walking in the area."

Per KWQC, citing an arrest affidavit, the items included a clothing, lawn flag, tin foil and the taillight of a car. The outlet also reported that Young told officers she saw a sign on the porch reading, "Witches Welcome" and because she identified as a witch herself, she started the fire.

She reportedly said she had no intention to hurt anyone or let the inferno get out of control.

Police confirmed Young was the woman seen in the security footage and arrested her, finding she was also allegedly in possession of drug paraphernalia during the arrest.

She was booked on charges of reckless use of fire and possession of drug paraphernalia; the fire department was able to put out the blaze with "minimal" damage to the porch. In her mugshot, Young can be seen posing with a giant grin on her face.