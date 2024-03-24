Rebel Wilson Says Hollywood 'A--hole' She Promised to Expose in Memoir Is 'Trying to Threaten Me'

Getty

Rebel Wilson had previously revealed that she learned the hard way what some referred to as their "no a--holes policy," suggesting se now has one after working with one guy, promising all the juicy details in her upcoming memoir, 'Rebel Rising.'

According to Rebel Wilson, one former co-star is pulling out all the stops to try and stop her book's release -- while also hiring "a crisis PR manager and lawyers" -- and has even gone so far as to threaten her.

The actress took to her Instagram Stories with a slide hinting at the actor's response to her prior comments that her forthcoming memoir, Rebel Rising, will detail her encounters with a "massive a--hole" earlier in her career, and she's going to name names.

"I wrote about an a--hold in my book. Now, said a--hole is trying to threaten me," she wrote on her Instagram Stories over the weekend, as captured by Us Weekly. "He's hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers. He is trying to stop press coming out about my book."

"But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth," Wilson concluded her message.

Earlier this month on March 15, the comedian had teased that she would reveal the identity of this "a--hole" in an Instagram video. In it, she said she first learned of people's "no a--hole" policies when she moved to Los Angeles.

"Then it really sunk in what they were meaning by that," she said, "Older people in the industry." She went on to say she now has the same policy, saying that Chapter 23 will focus on the one that caused her to implement the policy. "That guy was a massive a--hole," she said.

While it's not clear if the "a--hole" in her memoir is the same person she's been alluding to for years, Wilson had made a previous claim amid the MeToo movement, about an extremely inappropriate sexual encounter she had with "a male star, in a position of power."

Warning: the following allegations are graphic and may be disturbing.

In a since-deleted post to her X/Twitter account from November 2017, per Us Weekly, Wilson wrote that said star "asked me to go into a room with him and then asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his a--. All whilst his male 'friends' tried to film the incident on their iPhones and laughed. I repeatedly said no and eventually got out of the room."

Wilson has never named names for this alleged incident, but said she did file a complaint at the time. She continued at the time saying she was later "threatened by one of the star's representatives to be ice and support the star," which she refused to do. "The whole thing was disgusting."

Rebel Rising is set for release on April 2.