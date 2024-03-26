Holly Madison Says There Were 'Trays' of 'Makeshift Lube' All Over Playboy Mansion

Getty

The former Playboy model also addressed Crystal Hefner's claim in her memoir that 'The Girls Next Door' created a "rivalry" between herself and Madison when she appeared on the E! series.

Holly Madison hasn't shied away from recalling her experience living in the Playboy Mansion, and now she's opening up about something very "weird" she would see around the property.

While promoting her new true crime series, Lethally Blonde, with PEOPLE, the former Playboy model shared that there would be trays full of products used for "makeshift lube" around the estate.

"They would have these trays everywhere, like in every bathroom, out on the tennis courts, by the pool, and it would be a tray with Kleenex, Pepto Bismol, Vaseline, baby oil, sunscreen -- any kind of makeshift lube," Madison, 43, said. "It was weird."

The Girls Next Level podcast said the Pepto Bismol -- which is used to treat various symptoms of an upset stomach -- was the one product in particular that really didn't make sense. "I was talking about it on the podcast, I'm like, 'What is the Pepto Bismol for? Is that hangovers?'" she told PEOPLE.

As for why these trays could be found on the tennis courts of all places, Madison said, "People were out on the tennis court doing the deed."

The Girls Next Door alum -- who dated Playboy founder Hugh Hefner for seven years, from 2001 to 2008 -- has been very outspoken about her time living in the Playboy Mansion, and her relationship with Hefner.

She shared her experience for the first time in her 2016 tell-all book, Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny, which was released a year before Hefner's passing in 2017. In the years since, Madison has continued to reveal more about her time living in the Playboy Mansion. Most recently, she's been sharing stories on her and fellow Girls Next Door alum Bridget Marquardt's podcast, Girls Next Level, and during the press tour for Lethally Blonde.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Us Weekly, Madison addressed the claims made by Crystal Hefner in her memoir, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself.

In her book, which was released back in January, Hefner -- who was married to Hugh Hefner from 2012 until his death in 2017 -- said The Girls Next Door manufactured a "rivalry" between herself and Madison when she appeared on the E! show's final season.

Madison said Hefner's was correct, telling the outlet the claims were "absolutely true."

"I think the show definitely probably asked her to say certain things that then pissed me off from a distance," she said. "But Crystal and I have connected and been good since. She's also done other things, so I don't blame it on the show."

Madison went on to share that she did read Hefner's book, admitting that she has "so many thoughts I could sit here for an hour."

"Eventually I'd love to give you a good answer," she continued, "but Bridget [Marquardt] and I are going to get together -- on our podcast or something and with some other people -- and are going to really go in depth, but it's such a big thing."

However, she admitted that she felt reading Hefner's book was "therapeutic in a way."

"I don't know if it was eye-opening," Madison said. "I don't really know how to put it in words. I really need to dive in and do a deep dive."

