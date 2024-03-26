The Masked Singer Judges Do Their Best to Uncover the Lizard Thanks to Clues that Link Him to Snoop Dogg (Exclusive)

Fox

The lizard's smooth vocals have the judges head's spinning as they try and determine who is under that mask!

Who is the Lizard? That's what the judges on The Masked Singer are trying to crack this week as another round of fabulously costumed contestants hit the stage.

In an exclusive look at this week's all new "TV Theme Night" episode, judges Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy try and guess who Lizard's secret identity might be.

"Let me tell you something, I said it last time and I will say it again, all signs point to Michael Bivins," Jeong, who was in his own costume as Gilligan, from Gilligan's Island, declared.

"The dog helped me find a bigger audience," the funny man continued, referencing the Lizard's dog-themed clue that has some of the judges drawing the connection between the reptile and rap legend, Snoop Dogg. "Michael Bivins has a documentary, 'The Hustle of Michael Bivins.' Snoop Dogg was on the documentary."

The Lizard's brand new toy clue also led Jeong to draw another comparison between the masked performer and Bivins, who was a member of R&B group, New Edition.

"The brand new toy makes me think of New Edition, because it is you, it's Michael Bivins," he said, seemingly very self-assured.

McCarthy, meanwhile, placed her bets on Ray J, likening the Lizard's melodic vocals and smooth moves to the "Sexy Can I" singer.

"I think this could be Ray J," McCarthy, who was dressed to the nines as Ginger Grant from the 1960s comedy, said to the applause of the audience. "And let me tell you why. The clues go with him."

Fox

She continued, "There was a wall of clocks. He has a song called, 'Wait a Minute,' but the biggest one that made me go, 'It's gotta be him,' he's cousins with Snoop Dogg, you guys!"

McCarthy seemed pretty convinced, doing a little dance at the judges panel after throwing out her guess.

Last week, audiences were introduced to the Lizard, who did his best to belt out some of Billy Joel's classic tunes. While the judges threw out guesses ranging from Bivins to Ray J and everything in-between, the internet had a sneaky suspicion the Lizard may be SisQó.

And it wasn't just a few people, nearly all the commentary online saw audiences pegging the Lizard as none other than 'The Thong Song' singer.

See who gets unmasked when The Masked Singer returns with Group C Wednesday for "TV Theme Night" at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.