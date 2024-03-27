Sister Wives' Garrison Brown's Brother Hunter Pays Tribute 3 Weeks After His Tragic Death

Instagram

Sister Wives star Hunter Brown is speaking out for the first time following his brother Garrison's tragic death earlier this month.

On Tuesday, the TLC star -- who is the son of Kody Brown and Janelle Brown -- posted a touching tribute to his younger brother, who died on March 5 at the age of 25 after an apparent suicide.

Hunter, 27, shared a series of photos on Instagram, including several throwback shots of himself and Garrison, and an image that appeared to be from his younger brother's memorial.

"When tomorrow starts without me…," Hunter began in his caption, using the opening line of David Romano's 1993 poem, "When Tomorrow Starts Without Me."

"I have no eulogy to give or long caption for you to read. All I can say is that I love Garrison and he has always been and will always be a huge part of my life," he continued. "I will forever work at being better at enjoying every moment, big or small, with my loved ones. I would encourage you to do the same!"

Hunter ended his emotional tribute with a quote from Gladiator: "Now we are free… I will see you again, but not yet. Not yet."

According to TMZ, the Flagstaff Police Department responded to a report of a death on March 5, finding Garrison dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No foul play is suspected. The reality star was reportedly found by his 22-year-old brother Gabriel.

In the weeks since his death, Garrison's family and friends have been mourning their loss on social media.

On March 5, Janelle confirmed her son's death on social media with a post echoed on Kody's page.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," they wrote. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Garrison's final Instagram post, dated February 28, introduced the newest addition to his family, a cat he named Ms. Buttons. "She's 9 years old and was on the euthanasia but my savior complex couldn't suffice," Garrison captioned a pic of him with the cat.

Garrison enlisted with the Nevada National Guard in 2015 at 17 years old, graduating from basic training the following year. He'd wanted to join the Army, but Kody urged him to complete school first. During the pandemic, Garrison moved into his own home.

In addition to his friends and family sharing tributes, TLC released a statement after his passing that read, "We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time."

Sister Wives has aired for 18 seasons, following the Brown family since its premiere in 2010. Most recently, the series chronicled the collapse of Kody's four marriages, leaving him with only one wife, Robyn.

In addition to Hunter and Gabriel, Garrison is survived by siblings Logan, 29, Madison, 28, and Savannah, 19, -- as well as 12 half-siblings from Kody's relationships with ex-wives Meri Brown, Christine Brown and wife Robyn Brown.