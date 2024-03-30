11 Celebs Who Are Really Generous Tippers

Getty

From Taylor Swift to Harry Styles, these stars went above and beyond, dropping hundreds -- or even thousands -- of dollars to say thanks to their servers.

Being a celebrity has its perks -- and one of those is being able to share their wealth with the people around them. For particularly generous celebs, that means always leaving a nice tip when they go out to eat. While it's common to leave 20% gratuity, some stars go above and beyond, dropping hundreds of dollars to say thanks to their servers.

Read on to find out how much these celebrities tip…

Taylor Swift fans know that the songstress has always been incredibly generous and she proved that while out to dinner while on tour in 2013. While stopping by Ralph's Italian Restaurant in Philadelphia with tourmates Ed Sheeran and Austin Mahone, Taylor left a $500 tip. On top of that, when she learned the chef's son loved her music, she left two tickets to her concert.

"From her graciousness upon arrival for us staying open, to the extremely generous tip before leaving, she was a pleasure to have dine with us!" the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. “Probably the biggest celebrity to visit Ralph’s in recent memory!”

Since then, Taylor has continued to show her generosity -- especially while attending Chiefs football games this past season. On several occasions, staff at stadiums say that Taylor has tipped them with $100 bills.

Chrissy Teigen once left a $1,000 tip after dining at an Outback Steakhouse in Ohio. Chrissy's waitress, Mikayla Scott, says she was nervous about serving the model at first and was shocked to see the massive tip. At the time, she shared that she was going to use the extra money to fix her family's car and share some of it with her co-workers.

"I was like, 'Oh my god, praise the Lord,'" Mikayla told the Associated Press.

As a person in the spotlight, John Leguizamo says it's incredibly important to tip service workers well. In fact, he says he carries $100 bills to tip waiters and valets.

"This ain't the '70s. You can’t tip with $20 bills. People gonna throw that back at you," John joked while appearing on GMA3: What You Need to Know. "You gotta give back. If people are giving you their best service and you don't tip 'em? Come on. Who are you? I'm not a cheapskate."

Back in 2011, a server shared that Jessica Simpson had left a generous $300 tip on her $500 bill at Lavo restaurant in New York City. After dining with a small group of friends, Jessica reportedly paid the bill and then left a note on the check that said, "You were amazing and make this world a better place. Love, Jess."

Amy Schumer has been spotted leaving generous tips on quite a few occasions. Back in 2015, she left a $500 tip for her waiter when she learned that he was working two jobs just to be able to afford his college tuition. Then in 2017, Amy was attending a performance of Hamilton on Broadway when she gave bartenders at the theater an impressive tip. According to bar captain Sara Laursen, Amy tipped $1,000 on a $77 check -- leaving her shocked.

"I look at it and I'm completely, completely shocked," she later told ABC. "I was speechless and the first thing I thought in my head was, 'Are you sure?'"

Johnny Depp has become known as a generous tipper and in 2009, he left a massive tip for a waiter at a Chicago restaurant. While in town promoting his movie, Public Enemies, Johnny and a group stopped by a local spot where they racked up a $4,400 bill. When the check came, Johnny reportedly tipped the waiter an additional $4,000.

In 2020, Tom Selleck took part in a social media "tip challenge" where people in fortunate positions added a little extra to the bill when going out to eat. Donnie Wahlberg, who helped spread the word about the challenge, heard that his former co-star had left a $2,020 tip on a $204.68 bill and had to share.

"I found out that my TV Dad #TomSelleck has generously accepted the #2020TipChallenge at Elios Upper East Side! Love ya dad," Donnie tweeted. "I didn't start it but I’m proud to be part of it. To those who gave even the smallest extra amount this year -- THANK YOU."

Donnie Wahlberg also took part in the 2020 challenge, leaving a generous tip while stopping by a Marshland restaurant location in Massachusetts. The actor, who had visited the restaurant before, asked for the same waitress as usual and proceeded to leave a $2,020 tip.

"A very special thank you to our friend @donniewahlberg! When asked about it all he said was 'who's up next?!'" the restaurant shared on Instagram.

Earlier that year, Donnie and his wife Jenny McCarthy left the same tip at an IHOP location in Illinois.

Harry Styles was out to dinner with James Corden and Adele in St. Thomas when he joined in on the 2020 tip challenge. According to the server, Harry picked up the $472.50 bill and added an extra $2,020 as a tip, simply writing, "Happy new year!" on the bill.

"Big ups to @harrystyles for taking care of Mr Big Life!" the employee wrote on his Instagram, which is now private. "@donniewahlberg you got the second worldwide response from Harry Styles all the way from St Thomas Virgin Islands with @j_corden and @adele."

Charles Barkley believes that it's really necessary to be a good tipper when you're a person who has become successful. While looking back on some of his experiences, Charles says he once tipped $25,000 while gambling -- and believes he should have tipped even more.

"I think it's important when you're successful [to be a good tipper]. The waiter, the waitresses, the blackjack dealers … They work extremely hard, they don't get a great salary. I think the more successful you are, the more you should tip. I've tipped $25,000 before,” Charles said during an appearance on Conan, noting that it was during a blackjack game where he won $700,000. "I probably should have tipped more, to be honest."