Chrissy Teigen Reveals How Many Boob Jobs She's Had After Getting Confused by Lying Game

Getty

Teigen never did understand "The Lies Have It" game she was playing with Below Deck star Kate Chastain, later clarifying that she was actually telling the truth when she revealed she'd had three boob jobs.

Andy broke down what certainly seemed like a pretty simple game. He explained that they had 30 seconds to sling blatant lies at one another one after another, per The Daily Mail.

"So you are lying to each other for 30 seconds straight," he summed up his explanation. At the very least, it seemed certainly clear that the game was about lying.

The Traitors' two-season breakout star kicked the game off by saying her husband was John Legend, but Chrissy immediately established she had no idea what was going on by replying, "False."

Andy again tried to explain the game to her. "You now say a lie to her," he told Teigen. Kate even told her, "Lie to me."

"I've had my boobs done three times," Chrissy said. When Kate shot back her next lie, telling Chrissy, "I hate you," Chrissy looked really put out instead of slinging one back

As it turns out, that's because she still didn't understand the game. So she either thought Kate really hated her or was saying something mean for no reason and out of nowhere. In the end, Kate won 2-0 and Chrissy confessed, "I don't even understand this game."

"You just have to look at each other and lie back and forth," Andy again tried to explain to her.

Much later in the show, it was still apparently on Chrissy's mind as she brought it up again. "I feel like the boob job thing is never going to come back around," she said, referring to how the show and conversation had completely moved on, "and now no one's going to know."

Andy had so moved on, he asked her, "Whose boob job?" She then explained she was talking about the lying game, to which Andy said they knew her comment was a lie.

Only, it turns out it wasn't.

"Well, it's the truth," Chrisy said, to his surprise. "I've had a lift, a put in, a take them out; I don't like them out."

Finally, Chrissy started to put two and two together, asking, "Was that supposed to be a lie?"

Once again, Andy explained the basics of the game's rules with her. "The game was you're lying back and forth for 30 seconds."