Bette Midler Wants to Join RHOBH to 'Talk Some S--t," Andy Cohen Says 'It's Time'

Calling it "a dream," the entertainment legend tried to manifest her 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' ambition by putting it out on social media ... and she got a response from the Housewives whisperer himself, Andy Cohen.

Could Bette Midler join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Probably not, but wouldn't that be a huge coup for the franchise. She would quickly become one of the most outspoken and most famous Housewives of all time.

The 78-year-old icon has already conquered Broadway, the silver screen, the small screen, and the Billboard charts. What's next but reality television? And what better fit for her fearless persona than a Real Housewives franchise.

Even better, it seems like Midler is down to party with some housewives and stir things up. She jumped on X/Twitter Saturday afternoon to try and manifest her dream into the world.

"Is it too late for me to become a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills," she wrote. "I've never watched it, but I am in the mood to talk show s--t. And to get paid for it? A dream!" She tagged the show, which might have helped her get noticed.

Bravo didn't hesitate to chime in, responding, "Talk about a glorious crossover." Housewives whisperer Andy Cohen jumped in as well with his own message, "It's time!"

That's pretty much the only endorsements she should need, if Midler was at all serious. If she was, though, and the network was able to make a deal -- even for a one-episode guest spot -- we hope she stands by her declaration and doesn't watch any episodes of the franchise.

Bette Midler completely unaware of what she might be in for is even better than her going in fully prepared or as a Real Housewives super fan. It will feel so fresh and authentic. Let's face it, we all need this to happen!