Aoki Lee Simmons, 21, Kisses Restaurateur, 65, on Beach Vacation, Seemingly Confirms Romance

Getty

Amid criticism of the pair's large age gap, Aoki's mother, Kimora Lee Simmons, appeared to react to the PDA-filled photos, while her father, Russell Simmons, shared his support for his daughter on social media.

It looks like Aoki Lee Simmons, the youngest daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons, may have a new man in her life!

Earlier this week, the 21-year-old was seen kissing Serafina cofounder, Vittorio Assaf, 65, while on a beach vacation in St. Barts, as shown in photos published by Page Six.

In the shots, which were reportedly taken on Tuesday, Aoki and Assaf can be seen spending time together on a beach, and packing on the PDA in multiple shots. In other photos, Aoki -- who was wearing an olive green bikini -- appeared to pose for the camera as Assaf took the photos with his phone. The pair also went for a swim in the ocean together.

A source told PEOPLE on Friday that Aoki is dating the restaurateur. "Aoki and Vittorio are spending time together and enjoying each others' company."

After the PDA photos of herself and Assaf made headlines, seemingly due to their over 40-year age gap, Aoki appeared to react to the backlash on her Instagram Stories.

The model shared a selfie, in which she posed for the photo while looking away from the camera.

"Errr well now I know why folks were calling me," she wrote over the photo, according to The Shade Room.

Aoki's mom, Kimora Lee Simmons, meanwhile, seemingly spoke out amid the criticism surrounding the photos as well.

The Baby Phat founder, 48, shared a clip on her Instagram Stories on Friday that featured a mother panda bear somewhat aggressively carrying her cub in her mouth.

"On my last nerve right now!" Kimora wrote alongside the video.

The next day, however, Aoki's father, Russell Simmons, expressed his support for his daughter on social media.

The record executive, 66, took to his Instagram on Saturday, sharing a throwback photo of himself and Aoki "post yoga"

Alongside the photo, Russell wrote, "Unconditional love." Meanwhile, he captioned the post, "Throw back from last fathers day nyc ...bode bikram yoga express class .. vegan lunch cryotherapy vitamin drip ... all around amazing day ❤️ @aokileesimmons love you always."

While it's unclear whether the timing of the post was coincidental, social media users couldn't help but bring up the photos of Aoki and Assaf in the comments section of his post.

Russell and Kimora were married from 1998 to 2009. The former couple have an 18-year age gap. In addition to Aoki, Russell and Kimora share 24-year-old Ming Lee Simmons. Meanwhile, Kimora is also mom to three other children. She shares son Kenzo, 14, with ex Djimon Hounsou. During her marriage to Tim Leissner, with whom she is reportedly estranged, she welcomed son Wolfe, 8, and adopted son Gary when he was 10 years old in 2020.