Russell Simmons Says He's 'Deeply Sorry for Being Frustrated and Yelling' Amid Feud with Kimora, Daughters

Getty

The record executive posts to Instagram after daughters Ming and Aoki -- as well as their mother Kimora Lee Simmons -- slammed him on social media on Father's Day.

Late Monday, the 65-year-old record executive took to Instagram and seemingly responded to the family drama by posting a screenshot from a video of Ming Lee, 23, and Aoki, 20 (below). Though he didn't mention either of them by name in his caption, he apologized for "being frustrated and yelling," after Ming posted video showing him doing just that earlier to her own page.

"God is testing you a little bit, it's ok, be strong," Russell wrote. "they are called growing pains ... as you know, we grow through adversity and struggle ... you read my books and heard me preach your whole childhood ... reach back to old lessons and remember to remember 'smile and breathe' ❤️ 'smile and breathe' ... you are the watchers of this world ... so let go ... be at ease ... God is driving and he is working on you ❤️"

"DEEPLY sorry for being frustrated and yelling ...," he added, before concluding, "but know this ... there are no conditions ... for sure i love you guys more than i love myself."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The drama first began Sunday on Father's Day when Ming wished her mom, Kimora, a Happy Father's Day on her Instagram Stories instead of her father.

Russell appeared to take notice and didn't seem too happy about it as he posted a photo of a sign on his Instagram Stories which read: "Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children & start asking mothers why he had to fight at all."

Kimora, 48, then chimed in, and opened up about her family's alleged relationship with Russell on Instagram Live on Monday. In the video, per TMZ, the fashion designer said that she and her daughters don't stay in touch with Russell, claiming they "haven't spoken" to him in "many many many months probably going on years." She also said she has had him blocked on social media for "a very long time, but yet [he] continues to post messages like we're friends."

The Baby Phat founder went on to note that in her "opinion," her ex-husband is "delusional" and "living some kind of lie."

Aoki Lee Simmons says her father, Russell Simmons, has been awful to her for years on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/AVrQnr673s — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 19, 2023 @Phil_Lewis_

The situation took a turn for the worse when Aoki then put her father on blast on Instagram, posting a series of disturbing What's App text messages allegedly between herself and Russell on her Stories, with the exchanges showing the seemingly strained relationship.

The Harvard graduate wrote, "I've had enough. I know that I may lose jobs or whatever I don't even know. I was always a daddy's girl you can see that in any picture. But he's been awful to me for years and that's just the truth."

In a since-deleted post, Aoki also shared a video -- with no sound -- that appeared to show an angry Russell yelling over FaceTime. In the post's caption, she claimed her father is suffering from mental health issues, and also accused him of threatening and harassing her and her family.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"My father is not well, for years, he needs help and won’t accept thathe refuses to acknowledge he is not himself," she wrote. "He has threatened and bullied my sister, my grandma, he has harassed my grandma in the middle of the night in poor health, send a man to my sisters apartment at 2am to scare her. He lashes out at ANYONE who does not say 'oh Russell everything is fine'. Well it's not fine. If 'I never get a fashion job again' like he threatens, I'll be a lawyer I guess and work in criminal Justice."

"Sure I love my job but if he takes it away from me I won't die," Aoki added. "You don't threaten my sister and grandma and mother and say 'who's gonna believe you I'm Russell Simmons nobody thinks I'm crazy' well he is."

Kimora later showed her support for Aoki on her Instagram Stories, sharing some of her daughter's posts. She continued to rip Russell over his alleged behavior towards her and their daughters, telling him to "leave my kids alone" and to stop "attacking" her on social media.