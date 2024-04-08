Ohio Teacher Facing Termination After Allegedly Calling in Sick for 2 Days to Attend Concert

Getty

The Lakota Local School District board of education is prepping to vote on the termination of a longtime employee after she allegedly called in sick to attend an out-of-state concert, and then refused to answer questions about her sick leave.

School's out ... forever? So wonders one Ohio teacher, who may have just rocked herself out of a job.

The teacher, Eileen Washburn, is currently on unpaid leave ahead of a vote to potentially terminate her employment from Lakota West High School on April 22.

According to the Lakota Local School Board, Washburn is under fire (and may be fired) under allegations she "falsified sick leave" on February 8 and 9 in order to attend a concert in Nashville, TN.

Per a copy of the resolution acquired by The Cincinnati Enquirer and first reported by Fox19, it was the district's interim superintendent, Elizabeth Lolli, who recommended that Washburn remain on suspension until the vote on her employment, or unless she requests a hearing.

The board reached the point of possible termination after Washburn refused to cooperate with their investigations during a "pre-disciplinary meeting." According to the board, she "refused to answer questions," regarding where she was or why she needed to ask for sick time.

"She informed several colleagues that she was attending a concert in Nashville, while taking sick leave from the District," the resolution reads.

According to the second-largest district in Greater Cincinnati, refusing to cooperate is a violation of her teachers union contract. Having taught English at the school since 2015, Washburn's term is set to expire at the end of 2025. She previously taught at Princeton High School from 2004-2015.

She is also a school board member for Loveland City School District, per the Enquirer. According to her biography on Loveland's website, she has also worked as a yearbook advisor, government advisor, and varsity softball coach. She has two children.

According to the board's resolution, Washburn "violated O.R.C. §3319.141, Collective Bargaining Agreement Section 14.01(H), a number of Board Policies, including 3432 (Sick Leave) and 3210 (Staff Ethics). Her actions also violated the Licensure Code of Professional Conduct for Ohio Educators, specifically Principles 1 and 3. 4. Other good and just cause."

The latest post on the school district's Facebook page, which is not about this matter, received several comments of citizens expressing displeasure. The page has 14k followers.

In response to these off-comment posts, the district filtered them out on Monday and left their own comment, writing, "Some comments on this post have been hidden because they violate our Social Media Terms of User: The comments are unrelated to the original message and spirit of the post."

Responding to this comment, one citizen asked, "do you have another place where those comments can be made?" while another alleged, "They seem only interested in silencing those that disagree with them."

They were even more passionate on the school's X/Twitter page, with one person responding to a post about Paraprofessional Appreciation Day with the message, "This is BS! Teachers get sick days. Eileen Washburn used hers for mental health purposes, and if you don’t think her reasons were mental health you need to visit the nearest classroom. This is invasion of privacy. I hope she sues!"

Another commenter shared the message "I support Eileen Washburn" on what appears to be her staff picture.

A post from April 2 about next month's Teacher Appreciation Week was deemed "ironic," amassing even more commentary. "How about appreciating your teachers by letting them use sick days for mental health days," wrote one individual.