Why Devon Sawa Keeps Getting Killed In 'Ghastly, Hilarious Ways' on Chucky (Exclusive)

Sawa and series creator Don Mancini spill on the actor's many deaths on the horror show, before teasing a blood-filled, Shining-inspired stunt to come.

In 1998's Bride of Chucky, the Child's Play doll exclaims, "I'll be back. I always come back ... but dying is such a bitch."

That's a sentiment Devon Sawa also now knows all too well.

Since the former teen idol first joined Don Mancini's twisted universe on SyFy's Chucky in 2021, he's already been killed off the show three different times.

He was first electrocuted in the pilot playing protagonist Jake's (Zackary Arthur) father, before returning as that character's twin brother. Said brother, however, also met an untimely demise -- after being bludgeoned to death by his son, who used a Chucky doll as a weapon. Then, in Season 2, Sawa returned as a Father Bryce, who exploded after being possessed by Chucky's soul.

While Sawa has so far survived Season 3, with new episodes kicking off this week, he might not be safe for long. If he does indeed bite the bullet (again), series creator Mancini said it's only part of his love language.

"I mean, if you're doing a horror show, killing people is the ultimate expression of love, especially if they come back in a new incarnation," Mancini told TooFab, as Sawa agreed being killed off so many times is "flattering" and basically a badge of honor at this point. "Enjoy the kill. Enjoy the death. It's been a blast. It really has. I loved it," added the actor.

"My main goal is not merely to keep killing him in different ghastly, hilarious ways, although that's part of the appeal. I just really like working with Devon as an actor," Mancini continued. "I like writing different stuff. My fellow writers and I in the writers room talk about, 'What can we throw his way that he hasn't done?'"

That's something Mancini has tried to do for many in the cast, including Brad Dourif -- who provides the voice for Chucky as his many split personalities -- and Jennifer Tilly, who has been able to play human Tiffany Valentine, voiced the doll version, played an exaggerated version of herself, as well as a version of herself possessed by Valentine.

"It's just a lot of fun. And I think, you know, when you work on Chucky, inevitably everyone is at some point trotting out their Brad Dourif-Chucky impression," he said, before teasing an impression from a new cast member may be coming soon.

Also coming to the show in the second half of its third season: a killer Shining homage that left Sawa covered head-to-toe in blood.

A glimpse at the scene in question can be spotted in the trailer for the new episodes, showing the actor in an elevator which eventually fills with the red stuff. And, yes, it was all practical.

"It felt like a Shining moment. It felt like it reminded me of why I love doing horror and why I keep going back to it," Sawa recalled. "At one point, I was up to my eyeballs in it and just kind of wading around in it. And I don't think I complained at all that day. It felt nostalgic and iconic and just old-school horror."

"They filled an elevator with blood. There was no CGI. It was practical," he continued, as Mancini added it was "certainly fun for us outside the tank" as well, watching the chaos ensue.