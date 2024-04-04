Tom Sandoval Calls Ariana Madix 'Laziest F--king Person' in Vanderpump Rules NSFW Extended Scene

Bravo

As the "Scandoval" fallout continues to rock the 'Vanderpump Rules' friend group, Tom Sandoval blasts Ariana Madix with a vulgar and crude NSFW rant about how "f--king g--damn lazy" she is around their shared house.

Tom Schwartz may have summed it up perfectly in response to Tom Sandoval's expletive-filled rant about Ariana Madix in an extended scene from the latest Vanderpump Rules.

Away from the women, Sandoval was unloading to Tom Schwartz and Kyle Chan about his frustrations with his living situation after his cheating scandal destroyed the nearly decade-long relationship he had with Madix.

As seen throughout the episode, her rage is still very raw in the aftermath of catching Sandoval sleeping with her former BFF Rachel Leviss -- including in their home while she was at her grandmother's funeral.

WARNING: this bad boy is extremely NSFW for very coarse language!

Sandoval: “That f**king scary f**king rage all the f**king time.”



Also Sandoval, in a deleted #PumpRules scene, passionately raging about Ariana: pic.twitter.com/14GYnUqqXf — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) April 4, 2024 @queensofbravo

Chan, who has been friends with this cast for nearly a decade, looked like he had no idea what to do with the explosion happening all around him ... and was possibly regretting sitting between the Toms.

He also didn't really get involved in the conversation too much, though there wasn't much room to do so with Sandoval filling all the space with his outrage. "Ariana doesn't do a g--damn f--king thing in that house," he ranted.

The conversation, which was not completely in context, appeared to be related to the episode's revelation that Sandoval had gone into Madix's locked room and left the door open, after which their dog went in and got into some takeout that Madix had left lying around.

Who's at fault? Well, in a normal situation, this might be a small fight. But with Sandoval and Madix both at a 9.9 (out of 10) tolerance level with one another, it turned into an explosive near-armageddon event that affected the whole group.

Sandoval kept railing on his ex, getting even more graphically disturbing when he said, "I don't even know how her a-- gets wiped, the girl's so f--king g--damn lazy."

He then went on a familiar rant about her not cleaning out the litter box, even though production showed footage proving that she does. Perhaps not as diligently as she should at all times, however, as evidenced by a shot of Tom dealing with a very dirty mess, but it's not like she never does it.

Nevertheless, Sandoval latched onto this perceived trait of hers, saying, "It gets f--king annoying to have her like talk s--t about me being a certain way, when she literally is the laziest f--king person."

It was at this point that Schwartz chimed in with what the public, the cast, and fans have been saying since it all happened: "I think the only thing that's somehow keeping it alive is you guys living under the same roof."

Put more succinctly, why are you still living together? How can anyone heal and even start to get over the trauma of the nationally-obsessed-over "Scandoval" while having to deal with one another every single day in your own house.

The house, though, remains a point of contention at this point in the narrative, with neither quite willing to move on just yet, despite pleas from their friends and cast mates to just live separately. Even if they're still fighting about the shared property, that doesn't mean they have to live together in it -- all while not talking to one another and making Sandoval's poor assistant Ann be their go-between.

In a confessional, Sandoval ranted about that too, arguing, "She has like a lot of things in the works. I think they're flying her to the moon the day after she like meets the Pope, so I'm sure it's a lot for her to like handle house hunting."

"But I have it on record that she doesn't want the house," he said. "So she's literally only fighting me on it out of spite."

Spite or righteous anger or blind rage, all things are possible with emotions this heightened and no real space or time to let them cool down. Things are tense and ugly for sure right now on Vanderpump Rules and they're not going to get better any time soon as the drama continues every Thursday on Bravo.