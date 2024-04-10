Carson Daly Shares How 'Sleep Divorce' From Wife Helps Them 'Stay Together'

Getty

"It just takes a lot of attention out, and it works," the TODAY host said of him and his wife, Siri Pinter, sleeping in separate bedrooms multiple times a week.

Carson Daly is opening up about his unconventional sleeping situation with his wife.

While speaking with PEOPLE at the TODAY show's Solar Eclipse event on Monday, the morning show host revealed he and his wife, Siri Pinter, sleep in separate bedrooms multiple times a week, which he calls a "sleep divorce."

"The object is to stay together. That's what we'd like to do," Daly said. "And so reverse engineering that, it's like -- by any means necessary, for the two of us, [we want to] still be in a relationship when we're dying."

The TV personality said that he and Pinter "both secretly love" their unique sleeping arrangement, and have a "whatever it takes" attitude in their marriage.

"It's been good for us," Daly said of their "sleep divorce." "We don't do it all the time, but a couple of days during the week -- especially if I want to watch an Islanders hockey game kind of later at night -- I go into the guest room, she retires upstairs to read her book or watch a show."

He added that they tell one another, "Goodnight, I'll see you tomorrow," before going into their separate beds.

"It just takes a lot of attention out and it works," Daly told PEOPLE. "So I highly recommend sleep divorce."

The Voice host first opened up about his and his wife's "sleep divorce" back in 2019. At the time, Pinter was pregnant with their fourth child, Goldie.

"We're both pretty good-sized humans and it just wasn't really working when she was in her third trimester, and I also have sleep apnea, which is very sexy for the ladies out there, I'm sure," Daly said during an interview with PEOPLE in 2020. "She couldn't get comfortable, so we were like a commercial you would see, kicking each other and just not sleeping."

"We woke up and we just shook hands like, 'I love you, but it's time to sleep divorce. It'll be the best thing for all of us,'" he recalled.